Mr. Ronnie Allen Davis, Sr., age 57, of Blountstown, FL passed away Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at his home.
Ronnie was born on October, 9, 1959 in Homestead, FL to Nathan Donald Davis and Jeanette (Stone) Davis and had lived in Blountstown for most of his life. He worked as a plumber and was of the Baptist Faith. Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents, Nathan Donald Davis and Jeanette (Stone) Davis.
Survivors include: 1 son, Ronnie Allen Davis, Jr. of Blountstown, FL; 1 daughter, Catherine Davis of Blountstown, FL; 1 sister, Kathy Mayo of Blountstown, FL; 2 grandchildren, Kaylee Phillips and Kayden Chastain; niece and nephew, Ashley Curlee and Dillon Mayo
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Memorialization will be by cremation. The family request in lieu of flowers anyone wishing may make contributions to Peavy Funeral Home to help with expenses.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.