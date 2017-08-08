Lisa Michelle (Yon) Cooley, age 52, of Blountstown, (Scotts Ferry) Community, passed away Friday, August 4, 2017.
Lisa was born on January 20, 1965 in Wewahitchka to James Elwood Yon and Johnnie Mae (Jenks) Yon. She was a 1983 graduate of Blountstown High School and worked as a License Practical Nurse. Lisa was preceded in death by her father, James Elwood Yon.
Survivors include, 2 daughters, Erica Scarborough and husband, David of Cabot, AR, Caitlin Jansen and husband, Derek of Blountstown, FL; mother, Johnnie Mae Yon of Scotts Ferry, FL; 4 sisters, Janice Faye Lilly and husband, Joe of Scotts Ferry, FL, Betty Ann Horne and husband, Joe, of Wewahitchka, FL, Beckie Doreen Yon of California, Gina Marie Yon of Panama City, FL; 1 brother, James E. Yon of Scotts Ferry, FL; 3 grandchildren, Kristen Ward, Kayden Griffin and Abigail Knowles.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Memorialization will be by cremation.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.