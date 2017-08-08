Mr. James Vernon Cole, age 70, of Altha, FL passed away on Saturday, August 5, 2017 at his home in Altha.
James was born on September 9, 1946 in Carrollton, GA, to Jesse Leon Cole and Lois Caroline (Whittington) Cole and had lived in Calhoun County all of his life. He was a retired Dredge Boat worker and a retired logger. James was of the Holiness Faith. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era. James was preceded in death by: his parents, Jesse Leon Cole and Lois (Whittington) Cole, 3 brothers, Robert Cole, George Earl Cole, and Jesse Cole, sister, Ruby Cole.
He is survived by his wife, Agnes L. (Sue) Cole of Altha, FL; 2 daughters, Chastity Ranee Cole of Altha, FL, Sue Ann Cole of Ocala, FL; 1 brother, John Cole, of Altha, FL; 3 sisters, Betty Lynn, of Altha, FL, Cindy Grantham and husband Curtis, of Altha, FL, Mary Ann Craft and husband, Steve of Altha, FL; half-sister, Jewell Johns of Talladega, AL; sister-in-law, Danny Cole of Altha, FL; 4 grandchildren, Jacob McLendon, Mitchell Hall, Hannah Williford and Blaire Hall; 5 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, August 8, 2017, at 10:00 AM (CST) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel with Revered Dwayne Tolbert officiating. Memorialization was by cremation.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266