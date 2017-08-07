Ruth Ann Worth, age 80, of Blountstown passed away Saturday, August 5, 2017 in Blountstown.
Born in Trenton, New Jersey, July 22, 1937, Ruth was the daughter of the late Ruth Mae (Cooper) Baldwin. She worked for Calhoun County School Board as Lunch Mom at Carr School until her retirement. She was a member of Poplar Head Baptist Church in the Carr Community and was a master gardener.
In addition to her mother, Ruth was preceded in death her brother, Fred Baldwin.
Survivors include her husband, William H. Worth of Blountstown; her son, William P. Worth of Kentucky; two daughters, Sharon Worth of Blountstown and Susan McCullough of Pennsylvania; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Charles and Robert; and two sisters, Mary Ellen and Elizabeth.
Memorialization will be by cremation.
