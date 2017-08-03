Calhoun County welcomes group of exchange students from China

Several families in Calhoun and Jackson county have a guest in their home this week!
A group of students from China made the journey to America to learn about our country and about American life. The students were placed with host families, like Keith and Dawn Williams from Marianna. The Williams’ have three sons and a daughter whom they adopted from China.
The students have been learning English at RCC in Marianna and have enjoyed activities such as bowling, games, and a tour of the Panhandle Pioneer Settlement in Blountstown.
The students were also given a Christmas Dinner by the Altha Church of God. Members of the church prepared a traditional Christmas meal and decorated their fellowship hall for the students. They were told the Christmas story and each child was given a gift.
EF Educational Homestay is a non-profit educational company. Students come to improve their English and learn about American family life. Volunteer host families who open their home and heart to these young people is a vital part of this program.
“It is a wonderful opportunity to host and learn about another culture”, said Program Leader Jahnie Economou, “I have been involved with EF since 1999 and have hosted students from all over the world. My first student I hosted was a French boy. The first group I was a program leader for was German. It has really given me a heart for the nations.”