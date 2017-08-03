Welcome, New Faculty and Staff!

Twenty one new hires to the Calhoun County School District met at Blountstown High School Monday, July 31st for a day of orientation where they received a warm welcome as well as necessary information and initiation into the school system.
Every first-year teacher will be provided a mentor who will be working with the new teacher throughout the year. Mentors work with their beginning teachers with topics such as strategies for “getting started” in the classroom, classroom management and parent involvement. Calhoun County School District is committed to train staff for high level of student achievement.
Front row from left to right: Tami Evans (BES), Le'Tonya Reed (BES), Ashley Mullennix (BHS), Kelly Ramsey (BES), Rena O'Bryan (Altha), Second row from left to right: Michael Adames (BHS), Nancy Grice (BES), Katie Williams (Altha), Kayla Sumner (BES), Amber Caputo (BES), Heather Hall (Altha), Becky Stoll (BES), Ashley Sims (Carr) Back row from left to right: Ciera Baggett (BES), Cassie Ridley (Altha), William Scott (Altha), Jacob Tolbert (BHS), Michaeline Sheffield (BES), Michelle Johnson (BES), Kristina Rackstraw (Altha), Standing: Deborah McClain (Altha)