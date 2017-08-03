Co-ed tourney raises funds for Altha Baseball

On Saturday, July 29 several co-ed softball teams gathered at the fields in Altha for tournament to raise money for the Altha Baseball Teams.

Pictured to the right are Time Piece out of Panama City, who took home first place, and Zero Tolerance from surrounding area who took home second place.

