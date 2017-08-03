Godwin, Bess play in USA Junior Nationals

Kevon Godwin and Jarkeavis Bess recently had the opportunity to participate in the USA Junior Nationals in Altamonte Springs, FL., playing with young men from all over the United States and Canada.
Blountstown was well represented by these two athletes. The Blountstown High Schools Tigers showed up ready and prepared to play.
The three day tournament culminated with the Championship game where Kevon and Jarkeavis were instrumental in leading their team to victory. The hard fought game went into overtime thanks to Jarkeavis’s three point shot at the buzzer to tie the game. As Jarkeavis headed down the court towards the basketball goal coach Bruce Capers, Head coach of Gordon State University and former Harlem Globe Trotter, yelled to him: “let me see how big your heart is in this big moment”. Jarkeavis knew three points were needed so he stepped behind the line and took the shot. It was all net! The crowd went wild! Needless to say, we won the game in overtime. In addition to participating on the winning team Kevon was named All American and the team’s MVP.
When asked to explain how this tournament impacted their lives Jarkeavis said: “This was a huge opportunity for me. I had the the chance to meet and play with people from all over the world. It was also great sharing this experience with my cousin and representing our hometown. It made me feel good to hit the three at the buzzer to tie the game and send it into overtime.” Kevon stated: “It was a great experience! I met a lot of people with different personalities and talents. I am glad I was afforded this opportunity to futher my basketball career.”
The boys would like to thank everyone for their monetary donations, ecouraging words and prayers. They appreciate everyone’s generosity and hope that they made th