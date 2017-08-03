Sheriff's Log 08-03-17

CALHOUN COUNTY
July 23
Robert Edwards - Burglary w/assault or battery, assault/intent threat to do violence battery/touch or strike, damage property-criminal mischief/1000 dols or more
July 24
Frankie Lee Perkins - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
July 25
Christopher D. Kinslow - burlgary of a dwelling, larc/commits grand theft use veh damage property
Louis Cameron Rogers - domestic battery, violation of conditional release
July 26
Casey Michelle Byrd - public order crimes/use 2 way communication device to facility felony, public order cimes/criminal attempt solicit conspire 3rd degree felony
Fugueroa Miguel Morales - burglary of a dwelling, larc/commit grand theft damage over 1000 dols
July 27
Christopher Adam Terry - domestic battery
Anna Marie Vest - violation of probation
Samantha D. Williams - vehicle theft/grand 3rd degree
Angelia Lynn Kelsoe - public order crimes/criminal attempt solicit conspire 3rd degree felony
Sheena Aleis McKinney - fraud/utter false bank bill note check draft
