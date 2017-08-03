Sheriff's Log 08-03-17

Posted by
Administrator
in Crime
Thursday, August 3. 2017
Comments (0)
CALHOUN COUNTY
July 23
Robert Edwards - Burglary w/assault or battery, assault/intent threat to do violence battery/touch or strike, damage property-criminal mischief/1000 dols or more
July 24
Frankie Lee Perkins - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
July 25
Christopher D. Kinslow - burlgary of a dwelling, larc/commits grand theft use veh damage property
Louis Cameron Rogers - domestic battery, violation of conditional release
July 26
Casey Michelle Byrd - public order crimes/use 2 way communication device to facility felony, public order cimes/criminal attempt solicit conspire 3rd degree felony
Fugueroa Miguel Morales - burglary of a dwelling, larc/commit grand theft damage over 1000 dols
July 27
Christopher Adam Terry - domestic battery
Anna Marie Vest - violation of probation
Samantha D. Williams - vehicle theft/grand 3rd degree
Angelia Lynn Kelsoe - public order crimes/criminal attempt solicit conspire 3rd degree felony
Sheena Aleis McKinney - fraud/utter false bank bill note check draft

LIBERTY COUNTY
July 24
Willie Smith - battery-touch or strike
Brianna Nicole Jacobs - damage prop-crim misch
July 25
Allyson Spafford - battery-on detention staff JUV probation officer
July 26
Richard Lewis - cultivation of marijuana
Temperence Thomas - failure to appear
July 27
Robert William Kersey - hallucinogen-mfg-schedule 11 meth
July 28
Wendy Lynn Woodman - in for court
July 29
James P. Tucker - serving weekends
Debra A. Morales - domestic battery
July 30
Randall Dawang McClure - DUI-unlaw blood alcohol-DUI and damage property

The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 