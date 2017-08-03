Legals for 08-03-17
Posted by Administrator in Legals
Thursday, August 3. 2017
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA.
RICKY TIPTON,
Plaintiff,
-vs- CASE NO.: 2016-351CA
KATHY CHAPMAN,
Defendant.
SECOND AMENDED NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Partition dated June 8, 2017 and entered in Calhoun County Case Number: 2016-351CA, of the Circuit Court of the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit, in and for Calhoun County, Florida wherein RICKY TIPTON, is the Plaintiff and KATHY CHAPMAN, is the Defendant. I will sell to the highest and best bidder at the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue Blountstown, Florida 32424 at 11:00 o’clock on the 17th day of August, 2017, the property described in Exhibit “A” as set forth in the said Final Judgment of Partition.
Begin at the NE corner of SE ¼ of SW ¼ of Section 15, Township 1 North, Range 10 West, and run West 792 feet, thence run South 330 feet, thence run East 792 feet, thence run North 330 feet back to the Point of Beginning as contained in Warranty Deed dated November 18, 1985, from J. L. Hewett to Sharon E. Tipton.
Less and Except the following:
Commence at the NE corner of the SE 1/4 of SW ¼ of Section 15, Township 1 North, Range 10 West, for the Point of Beginning, thence run West 72 feet, thence South 165 feet along the East right of way of Highway 287, thence run East 72 feet, thence run North 165 feet back to the Point of Beginning. (As per O.R. Book 165, Page 720)
Also less and except the following:
Commence at the NE corner of the SE ¼ of SW ¼ of Section 15, Township 1 North, Range 10 West, thence run West 72 feet, thence run South 165 feet along the East right of way of Highway 287 for Point of Beginning; thence run East 72 feet; thence South 165 feet, thence run West to the East right of way of Highway 287, thence North to the Point of Beginning. (As per O.R. 280, Page 566)
Also less and except the following: All Right of Way for Highway 287. Also, Less and except the Right of Way to Gulf Power Company. Said parcel lying and being in Calhoun County, Florida.
DATED this 11th day of July, 2017.
CARLA HAND
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Fourteenth Judicial Court
By: Lori Flowers D.C.
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Mary Lou Holley is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 43
YEAR OF 2013
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel#R28-1N-08-0000-0071-0000
Begin at the SW corner of the SE 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of Section 28, T1N, R8W; thence North 140 yards; thence run East 140 yards for the POB; thence run East 133 1/2 feet; thence run South 279 1/3 feet; thence run West 28 1/2 feet; thence run North 69 1/3 feet; thence run West 105 feet; thence run North 210 feet to the POB; located and situated in Calhoun County, Florida;
ALSO:
Begin at the SW Corner of SEW 1/4 of NW 1/4, Section 28, T1N, R8W; thence run North 140 yards; thence run East 140 yards; thence run East 140 yards; thence run South 100 feet for the POB; thence run E 60 feet; thence run S 30 feet; thence run West 60 feet; thence run North 30 feet to the POB. Located and situated in Calhoun County Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Ms. Doris J. MacVicar (DEC)
2150 Yardley Dr.
Pensacola, FL 32526
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on September 1, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By: Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Jimmy Lee Holley is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 1
YEAR OF 2011
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel# R06-2N-07-0000-0008-0000
Begin at SW Corner of SW 1/4 of NE 1/4, Section 6, Township 2 North, Range 7 West, thence run East 140 yards; thence North 70 yards; thence West 140 yards; thence South 70 yards to the point of beginning.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Daniel Scott Spano & Tommie Anderson, Jr
P.O. Box 809
Wewahitchka, FL 32465
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on September 1, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By: Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
IN RE: Forfeiture of: Case Number: 2017-CA-000012
Judge: GAY
$4,060.00 (Four Thousand and
Sixty Dollars) in U.S. Currency
NOTICE OF FORFEITURE
PROCEEDINGS
ALL PERSONS who claim an interest in the following property: $4,060.00 (Four Thousand and Sixty Dollars) in U. S. Currency, which was seized because said property is alleged to be contraband as defined by Sections 932.701 (2)(a)(1-6), Florida Statutes, by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, Division of Florida Highway Patrol, on or about March 15, 2017, in Calhoun County, Florida. Any owner, entity, bona fide lienholder, or person in possession of the property when seized has the right to request an adversarial preliminary hearing for a probable cause determination within fifteen (15) days of initial receipt of notice, by providing such request to Rebecca Pettit, Assistant General Counsel, Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, 11305 N. McKinley Drive, Tampa, FL 33612, by certified mail return receipt requested. A complaint for forfeiture has been filed in the above styled court.
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
OF INTENT TO ADOPT A RESOLUTION
TO CLOSE AMOS LEE ROAD
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of County Commissioners in and for Calhoun County, Florida, will consider the adoption of a resolution to abandon/close that certain County Road known as Amos Lee Road, in Calhoun County, Florida. Any person wishing to be heard on this issue should be present at the following meeting: The passage of the proposed Resolution to abandon/close Amos Lee Road will be considered at the regular meeting of the Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners at 6:00 P.M., C.S.T., on Tuesday, August 22, 2017, at the County Commissioners boardroom, in the Courthouse Annex, in Blountstown, Florida. A copy of the proposed Resolution can be inspected by the public at the County Commissioners’ Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, Blountstown, Florida.
WITNESS my hand and official seal, this the 25th day of July, 2017.
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
BY:Chairman
Legal Notice
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing construction services for the following project:
DR 4177 PW # 450 Amaziah Peacock Road
This project will include the road improvements made to Amaziah Peacock Road in Calhoun County, FL which include replacing fill, limerock, and asphalt.
Plans and specifications can be obtained at Dewberry | Preble-Rish, 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-3300. (For questions, please call Justin Ford at (850) 674-3300 or at jford@dewberry.com). The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 90 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
All bidders shall be pre-qualified with the Florida Department of Transportation per Section 2-1 of the F.D.O.T. Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction, 2017 edition for: Flexible Paving, Hot Plant Mixed Bituminous Courses, Grading, Drainage and Grassing, Seeding and Sodding.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $200.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the “Bid #2017-013 - DR 4177 PW # 450 Amaziah Peacock Road”.
Bids will be received until 2:00 (CT) on Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20589 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at 6:00 (CT).
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
Cost for Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. Checks should be made payable to DEWBERRY | PREBLE-RISH.
The Calhoun County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids. All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
Case #:2015-CA-000341
CIVIL DIVISION
U.S. Bank National Association as Indenture Trustee for Springleaf Mortgage Loan Trust 201302, Mortgage-Backed Notes Series 2013-2
Plaintiff,
-vs.
John K. Hall; Unknown Spouse of John K. Hall; Unknown Parties in Possession #1, If living, and all Unknown Parties claiming by, through, under and against the above named Defendant(s) who are now known to be dead or alive, whether said Unknown Parties may claim an interest as Spouse; Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, or Other Claimants; Unknown Parties in Possession #2, If living, and all unknown Parties claiming by, through, under and against the above named Defendant(s) who are not known to be dead or alive, whether said Unknown Parties may claim an interest as Spouse, Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, or Other Claimants
Defendant s).
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order rescheduling foreclosure sale, or Final Judgment, entered in Civil Case No.2015-CA-000341 of the Circuit Court of the 14th Judicial Circuit in and for Calhoun County, Florida, wherein U.S. Bank National Association as Indenture Trustee for Springleaf Mortgage Loan Trust 2013-2, Mortgage-Backed Notes Series 2013-2, Plaintiff and John K. Hall are defendant, I Clerk of Court, Carla A . Hand, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash ON THE FRONT STEPS OF THE CALHOUN COUNTY COURTHOUSE AT 20859 CENTRAL AVENUE EAST, BLOUNTSTOWN, FLORIDA 32424 A T 11:00 A.M. CENTRAL STANDARD TIME on December 14, 2017, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to-wit:
LOT 20A: COMMENCE AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE NW 1/4 OF THE NW 1/4 OF SECTION 17, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 9 WEST, THENCE RUN SOUTH 1465.41 FEET, THENCE RUN WEST 18.06 FEET, TO A CONCRETE MONUMENT ON THE NORTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE, OF A GRADED ROAD, TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE RUN NORTH 88 DEGREES 01 MINUTES WEST 101..50 FEET, ALONG THE NORTH RIGHTY OF WAY LINE OS SAID GRADED ROAD;
THENCE RUN NORTH 48 DEGREES 01 MINUTES WEST 362.80 FEET, THENCE RUN NORTH 79 DEGREES 22 MINUTES EAST 100 FEET, MEANDERING UPSTREAM, ALONG THE SOUTHSIDE OF THE CHIPOLA RIVER, THENCE RUN SOUTH 51 DEGREES 47 MINUTES EAST 391.20 FEET, THENCE RUN SOUTH 56 DEGREES 52 MINUTES WEST 41.45 FEET, ALONG THE NORTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF AFORESAID GRADED ROAD, TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM WITHIN 60 DAYS AFTER THE SALE.
If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator by mail at P.O. Box 1089, Panama City, FL 32402 at (850) 747-5338, at least seven (7) days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than seven (7) days. If you are hearing impaired, call 711.
Carla A. Hand,
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
LORI FLOWERS, DC
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA.
RICKY TIPTON,
Plaintiff,
-vs- CASE NO.: 2016-351CA
KATHY CHAPMAN,
Defendant.
SECOND AMENDED NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Partition dated June 8, 2017 and entered in Calhoun County Case Number: 2016-351CA, of the Circuit Court of the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit, in and for Calhoun County, Florida wherein RICKY TIPTON, is the Plaintiff and KATHY CHAPMAN, is the Defendant. I will sell to the highest and best bidder at the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue Blountstown, Florida 32424 at 11:00 o’clock on the 17th day of August, 2017, the property described in Exhibit “A” as set forth in the said Final Judgment of Partition.
Begin at the NE corner of SE ¼ of SW ¼ of Section 15, Township 1 North, Range 10 West, and run West 792 feet, thence run South 330 feet, thence run East 792 feet, thence run North 330 feet back to the Point of Beginning as contained in Warranty Deed dated November 18, 1985, from J. L. Hewett to Sharon E. Tipton.
Less and Except the following:
Commence at the NE corner of the SE 1/4 of SW ¼ of Section 15, Township 1 North, Range 10 West, for the Point of Beginning, thence run West 72 feet, thence South 165 feet along the East right of way of Highway 287, thence run East 72 feet, thence run North 165 feet back to the Point of Beginning. (As per O.R. Book 165, Page 720)
Also less and except the following:
Commence at the NE corner of the SE ¼ of SW ¼ of Section 15, Township 1 North, Range 10 West, thence run West 72 feet, thence run South 165 feet along the East right of way of Highway 287 for Point of Beginning; thence run East 72 feet; thence South 165 feet, thence run West to the East right of way of Highway 287, thence North to the Point of Beginning. (As per O.R. 280, Page 566)
Also less and except the following: All Right of Way for Highway 287. Also, Less and except the Right of Way to Gulf Power Company. Said parcel lying and being in Calhoun County, Florida.
DATED this 11th day of July, 2017.
CARLA HAND
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Fourteenth Judicial Court
By: Lori Flowers D.C.
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Mary Lou Holley is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 43
YEAR OF 2013
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel#R28-1N-08-0000-0071-0000
Begin at the SW corner of the SE 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of Section 28, T1N, R8W; thence North 140 yards; thence run East 140 yards for the POB; thence run East 133 1/2 feet; thence run South 279 1/3 feet; thence run West 28 1/2 feet; thence run North 69 1/3 feet; thence run West 105 feet; thence run North 210 feet to the POB; located and situated in Calhoun County, Florida;
ALSO:
Begin at the SW Corner of SEW 1/4 of NW 1/4, Section 28, T1N, R8W; thence run North 140 yards; thence run East 140 yards; thence run East 140 yards; thence run South 100 feet for the POB; thence run E 60 feet; thence run S 30 feet; thence run West 60 feet; thence run North 30 feet to the POB. Located and situated in Calhoun County Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Ms. Doris J. MacVicar (DEC)
2150 Yardley Dr.
Pensacola, FL 32526
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on September 1, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By: Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Jimmy Lee Holley is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 1
YEAR OF 2011
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel# R06-2N-07-0000-0008-0000
Begin at SW Corner of SW 1/4 of NE 1/4, Section 6, Township 2 North, Range 7 West, thence run East 140 yards; thence North 70 yards; thence West 140 yards; thence South 70 yards to the point of beginning.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Daniel Scott Spano & Tommie Anderson, Jr
P.O. Box 809
Wewahitchka, FL 32465
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on September 1, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By: Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
IN RE: Forfeiture of: Case Number: 2017-CA-000012
Judge: GAY
$4,060.00 (Four Thousand and
Sixty Dollars) in U.S. Currency
NOTICE OF FORFEITURE
PROCEEDINGS
ALL PERSONS who claim an interest in the following property: $4,060.00 (Four Thousand and Sixty Dollars) in U. S. Currency, which was seized because said property is alleged to be contraband as defined by Sections 932.701 (2)(a)(1-6), Florida Statutes, by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, Division of Florida Highway Patrol, on or about March 15, 2017, in Calhoun County, Florida. Any owner, entity, bona fide lienholder, or person in possession of the property when seized has the right to request an adversarial preliminary hearing for a probable cause determination within fifteen (15) days of initial receipt of notice, by providing such request to Rebecca Pettit, Assistant General Counsel, Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, 11305 N. McKinley Drive, Tampa, FL 33612, by certified mail return receipt requested. A complaint for forfeiture has been filed in the above styled court.
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
OF INTENT TO ADOPT A RESOLUTION
TO CLOSE AMOS LEE ROAD
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of County Commissioners in and for Calhoun County, Florida, will consider the adoption of a resolution to abandon/close that certain County Road known as Amos Lee Road, in Calhoun County, Florida. Any person wishing to be heard on this issue should be present at the following meeting: The passage of the proposed Resolution to abandon/close Amos Lee Road will be considered at the regular meeting of the Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners at 6:00 P.M., C.S.T., on Tuesday, August 22, 2017, at the County Commissioners boardroom, in the Courthouse Annex, in Blountstown, Florida. A copy of the proposed Resolution can be inspected by the public at the County Commissioners’ Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, Blountstown, Florida.
WITNESS my hand and official seal, this the 25th day of July, 2017.
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
BY:Chairman
Legal Notice
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing construction services for the following project:
DR 4177 PW # 450 Amaziah Peacock Road
This project will include the road improvements made to Amaziah Peacock Road in Calhoun County, FL which include replacing fill, limerock, and asphalt.
Plans and specifications can be obtained at Dewberry | Preble-Rish, 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-3300. (For questions, please call Justin Ford at (850) 674-3300 or at jford@dewberry.com). The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 90 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
All bidders shall be pre-qualified with the Florida Department of Transportation per Section 2-1 of the F.D.O.T. Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction, 2017 edition for: Flexible Paving, Hot Plant Mixed Bituminous Courses, Grading, Drainage and Grassing, Seeding and Sodding.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $200.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the “Bid #2017-013 - DR 4177 PW # 450 Amaziah Peacock Road”.
Bids will be received until 2:00 (CT) on Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20589 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at 6:00 (CT).
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
Cost for Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. Checks should be made payable to DEWBERRY | PREBLE-RISH.
The Calhoun County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids. All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
Case #:2015-CA-000341
CIVIL DIVISION
U.S. Bank National Association as Indenture Trustee for Springleaf Mortgage Loan Trust 201302, Mortgage-Backed Notes Series 2013-2
Plaintiff,
-vs.
John K. Hall; Unknown Spouse of John K. Hall; Unknown Parties in Possession #1, If living, and all Unknown Parties claiming by, through, under and against the above named Defendant(s) who are now known to be dead or alive, whether said Unknown Parties may claim an interest as Spouse; Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, or Other Claimants; Unknown Parties in Possession #2, If living, and all unknown Parties claiming by, through, under and against the above named Defendant(s) who are not known to be dead or alive, whether said Unknown Parties may claim an interest as Spouse, Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, or Other Claimants
Defendant s).
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order rescheduling foreclosure sale, or Final Judgment, entered in Civil Case No.2015-CA-000341 of the Circuit Court of the 14th Judicial Circuit in and for Calhoun County, Florida, wherein U.S. Bank National Association as Indenture Trustee for Springleaf Mortgage Loan Trust 2013-2, Mortgage-Backed Notes Series 2013-2, Plaintiff and John K. Hall are defendant, I Clerk of Court, Carla A . Hand, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash ON THE FRONT STEPS OF THE CALHOUN COUNTY COURTHOUSE AT 20859 CENTRAL AVENUE EAST, BLOUNTSTOWN, FLORIDA 32424 A T 11:00 A.M. CENTRAL STANDARD TIME on December 14, 2017, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to-wit:
LOT 20A: COMMENCE AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE NW 1/4 OF THE NW 1/4 OF SECTION 17, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 9 WEST, THENCE RUN SOUTH 1465.41 FEET, THENCE RUN WEST 18.06 FEET, TO A CONCRETE MONUMENT ON THE NORTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE, OF A GRADED ROAD, TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE RUN NORTH 88 DEGREES 01 MINUTES WEST 101..50 FEET, ALONG THE NORTH RIGHTY OF WAY LINE OS SAID GRADED ROAD;
THENCE RUN NORTH 48 DEGREES 01 MINUTES WEST 362.80 FEET, THENCE RUN NORTH 79 DEGREES 22 MINUTES EAST 100 FEET, MEANDERING UPSTREAM, ALONG THE SOUTHSIDE OF THE CHIPOLA RIVER, THENCE RUN SOUTH 51 DEGREES 47 MINUTES EAST 391.20 FEET, THENCE RUN SOUTH 56 DEGREES 52 MINUTES WEST 41.45 FEET, ALONG THE NORTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF AFORESAID GRADED ROAD, TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM WITHIN 60 DAYS AFTER THE SALE.
If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator by mail at P.O. Box 1089, Panama City, FL 32402 at (850) 747-5338, at least seven (7) days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than seven (7) days. If you are hearing impaired, call 711.
Carla A. Hand,
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
LORI FLOWERS, DC
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)