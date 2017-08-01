Burton Mears, age 82, of Bristol passed away Thursday, July 27, 2017.
Burton was born in Altha, October 30, 1934 to the late Jacob Irvin Mears and Nora (Yon) Mears. He was a commercial pipe fitter for thirty-five years and after retirement, he enjoyed fishing and working outside.
In addition to his parents, Burton was preceded in death by his son, Burton Mears, Jr.; four brothers, Robert Hayes Mears and his wife, Willow Dean, Hiram Wesley Mears, Houston Eugene Mears, Hershel Lee Mears; and a brother-in-law, Charles L. Parker.
Survivors include his wife, Martha (Tyler) Mears of Bristol; a step-son, Steve Gilnet of West Virginia; two daughters, Shelby Ann Mears of Tamarac, Florida and Amanda Robertson and her husband, Craig of Jacksonville; a step-daughter, Michelle Osborne of North Carolina; three grandchildren, Angela Osborne, Jenna Mears, and Nolan Robertson; four sisters, Etta Mae Parker of Scotts Ferry, Mary Ethel McClain of Winter Haven, Audrey N. Clemmons and her husband, Aubrey of Eagle Lake, Florida, Barbara Ann Floyd and her husband, Gene of Winter Haven; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Adams Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Richard Kaiser officiating.
