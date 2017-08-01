Shirley Brown, age 83, of Hosford passed away Sunday, July 30, 2017 in Tallahassee.
Born in Vilas, Florida, September 22, 1933, Shirley was the daughter of the late Clayton and Iduma (Chason) Sumner. She lived in Hosford all her life and was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Laryus L. Brown and her son, Penny Kent.
Survivors include her son Laryus Brown of Hosford; her daughter, Linda Everett and her husband, Thomas, also of Hosford; three grandchildren, Ivey Kent and wife, Pam, Monica Welles and husband, Noah, Shirley Clark and husband, James; five great-grandchildren, Jacob Kent, Gabriel Welles, Callie Welles, Samuel Brown, and Susan Clark.
The family will receive friends 1:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, August 1, at Wesleyan Chapel Cemetery in Hosford. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 p.m. ET with Reverend Kyle Peddie officiating.
Adams Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Phone 674-5449 and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.