Mr. Joseph Kelly Hill age 88 of Kinard, FL passed away at his home on Saturday July 29, 2017.
Kelly worked for the International Paper company for 28 years and was owner of Hill’s Timber for 40 plus years until his retirement at age 87. Kelly was a Master Logger. He was of the Christian Faith. He was a member of the Dixie Lodge 109 F & AM for over 50 years and an avid foxhunter. Kelly was preceded in death by his parents, Madison Joseph (MJ) Hill and Nancy Viola (Tucker) Hill, sister, Nadine Stone.
Survivors include:
Wife, Eunice Hill of Kinard, FL
2 sons, Brian Hill and wife Jennifer of St. Marks, FL; Jimmy Hill and wife Jenny of Altha, FL
3 sisters, Belva (Tootsie) Yon and husband, Jimmy of Kinard, FL; Jean Flowers and husband, Odean of Kinard, FL; Gwen Campbell of Dothan, AL
7 Grandchildren, Kyle Hill, Kristin Alford, Syndy Hill Schneider, Erin Hanson, Lindsey Boswell, Katy Hill and Morgan Stalvey
11 great-grandchildren
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at 11:00 am (CST) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel with William Earl Sewell officiating. Interment will follow in Cypress Creek Cemetery in Kinard. The family will receive friends Monday, July 31, 2017 from 5:00 pm (CST) until 7 pm (CST) at Peavy Funeral Home. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.