Joyner Sims, 74, passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2017 in Tallahassee, Florida from unexpected complications following a heart surgery.
Joyner was a native of Jackson County Florida. He completed a Master of Science degree at Florida State University in 1966 and began an academic career as a college professor of Organic Chemistry, Analytical Chemistry, and Engineering Physics. He completed a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Chemistry at Louisiana State University while on sabbatical in 1973 and returned to Florida college work with successive assignments at Chipola College as a professor, Management Information System Coordinator, Department Chairman, Registrar and Admissions Officer, and Dean. He later transitioned to a career in public health where his roles included: Director of the Jackson County Health Department, the first Bureau Chief of the Florida Public Health HIV/AIDS Program, Director of the Hillsborough County Health Department, Assistant (Commissioner of Health) Health Officer, and Research Associate Professor at the University of South Florida College of Public Health. Joyner also served as State Public Health Service liaison with military units and personnel in South Dade County following Hurricane Andrew. In 1993 Joyner provided leadership to establish a statewide Tobacco-Free Florida Coalition. In 1997, Joyner began a private-sector career as Associate Director of Public Policy at DuPont Pharmaceuticals Company and Associate Director of Virology Policy at Bristol Myers-Squibb. Joyner’s final career was 10 years of service at The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention where he served as an Education Program Specialist, a Sex Risk Behaviors Specialist, an Acting Branch Chief for Program Development and Services, an Acting Goal Team Leader for Healthy Schools, as a Public Health Advisor, and a Scientific Program Official.
Joyner was passionate about education, chemistry, public health, and his children and grandchildren.
Joyner is survived by his children and grandchildren: Myla Wahlquist and her husband Todd and their three children Evan, Elyse, and Preston Wahlquist; Jinger Deason and her husband Jim and their two children, Karley and Madison Deason; and Joshua and his wife Sara. He is also survived by his sister, Margaret Bell and brother, Robert Alvin “Bobby” Sims.
A graveside service will be held Friday, July 28, 2017, 11:00 AM, EST (10:00 AM CST) at Sims Cemetery in Marianna, Florida. He is preceded in death by his parents, Alvin E. Sims and Elma Brock Sims as well as his sister Jean Sims Carroll, and his twin brother Rayburn Sims.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the Public Health Foundation (www.phf.org or 202-218-4401). Todd Wahlquist with Bevis Funeral Home, (850-385-2193, www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Sims family with their arrangements.