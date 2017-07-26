Mr. Ronnie Harold Hand, age 63, of Blountstown, FL passed away Monday, July 24, 2017 in Tallahassee, FL.
Ronnie was born on April 24, 1954 to Billy Edgar and Bonnie (Adams) Hand in Gulf County, FL and had lived in Blountstown most of his life. He was a truck driver with over 40 years of service. Ronnie was truly an avid fisherman. He was a member of Abe Springs Baptist Church and was preceded in death by his father Billy Edgar Hand.
Survivors include, Wife, Joleata (Terry) Hand of Blountstown, FL; Mother, Bonnie (Adams) Hand of Blountstown, FL; Son, Shannon Hand and wife, Amy of Blountstown, FL; Daughters, Sabrina Hand of Blountstown, FL and Angel Hand of West Point, MS; Brothers, James C. Hand and wife, Kelly of Crawfordville, FL and Billy L. Hand and wife, Magdaline of Blountstown, FL; Sisters, Barbara Collier and husband, Mark of Blountstown, FL and Mary Lou Bodiford and husband, Billy of Hosford, FL; Grandchildren, Brayden and Brennen Hand.
Funeral services will be held Friday, July 28, 2017 at 11:00 am (CST) at the First Assembly of God Church in Blountstown with Reverend Allen Pitts and Charles Ray Terry officiating. Interment will follow in Abe Springs Cemetery in Blountstown. The family will receive friends Thursday, July 27, 2017 from 6:00 pm (CST) until 8:00 pm (CST) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.