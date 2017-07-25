Robert Craig Yon, age 52, of Altha, FL passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2017 in Altha.
Craig was born on January 24, 1965 in Marianna to Bobby Wayne Yon and Linda (Dykes) Yon Pitts. Craig had lived in Calhoun County all of his life. He was a 1983 graduate of Altha High School and attended Chipola College. Craig was preceded in death by his father, Bobby Wayne Yon. He was a member of Macedonia First Baptist Church in Blountstown.
Survivors include: mother and stepfather, Linda (Yon) Pitts and David Pitts of Blountstown, FL; a son, Robbie Robbirds of California; a brother, Arnold Yon of Altha, FL; sister, Amy Carnley and Bobby of Gainesville, FL; nieces and nephews, Matt Yon, Lisa Marie Stevens, Cody Carnley and Cory Carnley; grandchildren, Walker Robbirds, Hannah Robbirds, Mason Robbirds.
Memorial services were held Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at 6:30 pm (CST) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend David Wood, Robert Wiltse, Amy Carnley and Kim Lawson Gelabert officiating. Memorialization will be by cremation.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.