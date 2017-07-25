Judy E. (Maloy) Harper, age 62, of Altha passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at her home in Altha.
Born in Altha, November 14, 1954, Judy was the daughter of Clarence William Maloy and Lodean (Williams) Tate. She loved her family, flowers, and hummingbirds. She was a correctional officer for Department of Corrections for several years. Judy attended Altha Church of God.
She was preceded in death by her father, William Maloy and two brothers, Randy and Fred Maloy.
Survivors include her six sons, Michael Kent and his wife, Sara of Altha, William Harris and his wife, Tracy of Altha, Shannon Kent and his wife, Lori of Altha, Charles F. Brooks of Marianna, Tony Brooks and his wife, Jackie of Blountstown and James “Jamie” Blizzard of Altha; her mother, Lodean Tate of Marianna; sisters, Marie Castaneda of Marianna and Darlene Strength and husband, Jimmy of Altha; and a brother, Raymon Maloy and wife Ingrid of Germany.
A memorial service was held at Altha Church of God, 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 22nd with Reverend Allan Nichols officiating.
Adams Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.