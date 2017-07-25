Sharon Kay (Henderson) Ebersole, age 32, of Blountstown passed away Sunday, July 23, 2017.
Born in Blountstown, April 25, 1985, Sharon was the daughter of Quentin and Cherie (Sumner) Henderson. She was a Blountstown High School graduate-Class 2003 and was a member of River Town Community Church where she was pianist for the Praise and Worship Team.
Survivors include her husband, Nathan Ebersole and two sons, Malach and Landon Ebersole; her parents, Quentin and Cherie Henderson, all of Blountstown; three sisters, Caralleen Kitchens and her husband, George of Tallahassee, Michelle Pettis and her husband, Dustin and Janet Tomlinson and her husband, Marc, all of Blountstown; and her father-in-law, J. Marlin Ebersole, also of Blountstown.
Funeral services will be graveside at Nettle Ridge Cemetery, 4:00 p.m., Monday, July 30. A memorial service will be at River Town Community Church in Marianna, Saturday, July 29, at 10:00 a.m.
Adams Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Phone is 674-5449 and you may offer the family online condolences at adamsfh.com.