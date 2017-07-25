Brian Reed Barfield, 37, of East Palatka, passed from this life on Monday, July 24, 2017 at Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center in Palatka following a courageous battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease).
Once diagnosed, he didn’t let that stop him from living his life and making lots of memories with the ones he loved. Born in Tallahassee, Brian’s family moved to Palatka in 1983 from Blountstown, Florida. He was a 1998 graduate of Palatka High School where he was a member of the football and basketball teams. Brian loved his job working with Georgia Pacific Paper Mill for 16 years in various positions, his last being as a Reliability Coordinator. In his leisure time, he enjoyed fishing and time spent at the Shady Grady Hunting Club in Fitzgerald, Georgia. Brian was an outdoors enthusiast. He cherished the times he and his family were able to experience camping and enjoying the beauties of Cades Cove in the Tennessee Mountains. Brian was of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Alfred Fred Barfield and Margie Allene Barfield, Jack Bridges, Norma Donna Bridges and his father-in-law, Marcus Stanford Cliett.
Brian is survived by his wife of 15 years, Amanda Barfield of East Palatka; his parents, Bobby and Grace Barfield of Palatka; his 2 sons, Brian R. Barfield, Jr. and Ryan Barfield, both of East Palatka; 2 sisters, Susan Mullis (David) of Interlachen and Leigh Ann Baya (James Hubner) of Florahome; his mother-in-law, Diane Sharon Lankford of Fruitland; his step-grandmother, Ruby Bridges of Blountstown; his grandparents-in-law, Louie Owen Burnett of Palatka and Robin Nell Burnett of East Palatka; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and many friends including his life-long friend, Casey Mullis.
Services celebrating Brian’s life will be at 7:00 P.M. Thursday, July 27, 2017 at Francis Baptist Church in Palatka with Pastor Jason Sharp officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday at the church from 5:00 P.M. until the services at 7:00 P.M.
Flowers are gratefully accepted or memorial donations may be sent to the ALS Association of Florida, 3242 Parkside Center Circle, Tampa, FL 33619-0907.
Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at Brian’s Book of Memories page at www.JohnsonOverturffunerals.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.