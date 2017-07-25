Mr. Bernie Lee Adams, age 78, of Sneads, FL, passed away Thursday July 13, 2017, at Blountstown Health and Rehabilitation Center in Blountstown.
Bernie was born on April 16, 1939 in Blountstown , FL to James Cornelius Adams and Sally (Dykes) Adams and had lived in Sneads for several years coming from Ocala. He was a retired truck driver for 40 years. He was a 1957 graduate of Blountstown High School. Bernie was preceded in death by his Parents, James Adams and Sally (Dykes) Adams, son, Richard C. Adams.
Survivors include his wife, Millie Adams of Ocala, FL; step son, Daryl Carver of Ocala, FL; daughter, Rhonda Sessions and her husband Scott of Sneads, FL; step daughter, Anita Richardson of Tallahassee, FL; two sisters, Joann Wise and her husband, Rick of Blountstown, FL and Bonnie Hand of Blountstown, FL; grandchildren, Caden Sessions, Ethan Sessions, Melinda, Angela, Adam, Sean, Sherry, Christian, Brook and Madison Sessions.
Funeral services were held Monday July 24, 2017 at 10:00 AM (CST) at Old Shiloh Cemetery near Scotts Ferry, FL, with Pastor Dan Yoder officiating. Memorialization was by cremation.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.