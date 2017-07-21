Carolyn Sue Corbin Smith, 74, of Blountstown, passed away on July 13, 2017 at Calhoun Liberty Hospital surrounded by her loved ones.
She was born in Chipley, Fl. on September 15, 1942 to Ernest Owen and Mary Lou Corbin. She enjoyed spending time with her family and felt her greatest accomplishments were her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jack Terrell Smith and her sister, Ruby Joyce Barfield.
Survivors include her daughters, Kimberly Dalton and husband Ben of Youngstown, Fl., Christi Shoemake and husband Tommy of Blountstown, Fl., brother Delbert Corbin and wife Frances of Seale, Al., sister Syvaline Barfield and husband Joe of Lake Placid, Fl., sister in law Maggie Dean of Oxford, Al., her grandchildren who she adored, Tyler Bush, Carah Williams, Sarah and Whitney Boyle, Scott and Amy Wang and many special nieces and nephews. She genuinely loved and always wanted to selflessly serve her family and friends. Each one held their own special place in her heart.
She retired in 2007 from the Bay County Chamber of Commerce In Panama City, Fl.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2017, 9:30 am CST at Rivertown Community Church 19359 Highway Blountstown, Florida 32424 with Pastor Dustin Malphurs officiating. Memorialization will be by cremation.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in honor of our Momma to Covenant Care Hospice 4215 Kelson Ave. Suite E Marianna, FL 32446 or Calhoun Liberty Hospital 20370 NE Burns Ave. Blountstown, Fl. 32434. You can also visit www.calounlibertyhospital.com to donate online. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL