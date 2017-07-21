Willa Mae Burd, age 89, of Altha passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2017 in Panama City.
Willa was born in Heavener, Oklahoma, May 29, 1928, to the late Oscar Lee Taylor and Clarkie (Lynch) Taylor. She lived in Altha many years and was a member of Rivertown Community Church in Blountstown. Willa was a school bus driver for several years and later retired from Publix-Tallahassee as head cashier.
In addition to her parents, Oscar and Clarkie Taylor, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Burd, Jr.; her son, Gary Burd; daughter, Jean Hansford; and grandson, Chuck Hansford.
Survivors include her grandson, Craig Hansford and Beth of Panama City and two great-grandchildren, Austin Hansford and Gaige Hansford.
Funeral services will be graveside at Sanders Cemetery in Hosford Saturday, July 22, 10:00 a.m. CT.
Adams Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Phone is 674-5449 and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.