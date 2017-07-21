Wanda Lee Whitfield age, 66, of Altha, FL passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at her home.
Wanda was born on June 29, 1951 to Harvy and Aurilla Jones and had lived in Calhoun County for the past 35 years coming from Texas. She was a member of the Protestant Faith. Wanda was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Harmon Whitfield. Survivors includ: Son, Robert (Bobby) Skeen and wife, Donna, of Altha, FL; Daughters, Shannon Chancellor and husband, Chance of Panama City, FL; Maggie McCardle of Altha, FL; Micki Skeen of Altha, FL; Sister, Pam Dease of Marianna, FL; 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
No services are planned. Memorialization will be by cremation all arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.