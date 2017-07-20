Legal Notice
Legal Notices for 07-20-17
Thursday, July 20. 2017
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Technologies is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 200
YEAR OF 2015
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel#R-06-1S-08-0000-0017-0000
South 1/2 of Southeast 1/4 of the Northeast 1/4 of Section 6, Township 1 South, Range 8 West, Calhoun County, Florida.
LESS AND EXCEPT THAT SOLD TO:
Warren T. White in Official Records Book 99, Page 240, Raymond K. Dobson, Sr., and his wife Helen J. Dobson, in Official Records Book 108, Page 331; James Michael Stevens and wife Glenda Stevens, in Official Records Book 176, Page 475, and Official Records Book 177, Page 226; Laura Connelly in Official Records Book 181, Page 751; All of the Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Joseph Masterson Sr.
425 Rocky Hill School Rd.
Smiths Grove, KY 42171
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on August 3, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By: Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT B & R Finders LLC is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 879
YEAR OF 2013
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel# R32-2N-11-0710-0007-1000
Lots 10 and 11, Block 7, Mirror Lake Homesites First Addition, according to the plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book 2, Page 1, of the Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Equity Trust Co.
FBO Patricia E. Vota IRA
11878 Banyan St.
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 32410
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on August 3, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By: Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT IDE Technologies is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 533
YEAR OF 2015
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel# 02-1N-11-0560-0004-3600
Lot 36 and 37, Block 4, Lake McKenzie Homes Subdivision, as per Plat recorded in the Plat Records of Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
James I. Hobbs Sr. and Suzan W. Hobbs
20120 Central Ave.
Blountstown, FL 32424
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on August 3, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By: Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Katrena Walker is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 82
YEAR OF 2015
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel# R-32-1N-08-0660-0002-0601
Begin at the Northeast Corner of Lot 6, Block 2, McClellan’s Sub-Division, to Blountstown, Florida, and run South 100 feet, thence West 70 feet, thence north 100 feet, thence East 70 feet, to the POINT OF THE BEGINNING, and being in Section 32, Township 1 North, Range 8 West.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Clyde Christon
4108 Candlewood Dr.
Hampton, VA 23666
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on August 3, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By: Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT B & R Finders LLC. is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 882
YEAR OF 2013
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel# 32-2N-11-0710-0007-1800
Lot 18-19, Block 7, MIRROR LAKE HOMESITES FIRST ADDITION, as per Plat recorded in the Plat Records of Calhoun County, Florida, lying and being in Section 32, Township 2 North, Range 11 West.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Equity Trust Co.
FBO Patricia E. Vota IRA
11878 Banyan St.
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 32410
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on August 3, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By: Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA.
RICKY TIPTON,
Plaintiff,
-vs- CASE NO.: 2016-351CA
KATHY CHAPMAN,
Defendant.
SECOND AMENDED NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Partition dated June 8, 2017 and entered in Calhoun County Case Number: 2016-351CA, of the Circuit Court of the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit, in and for Calhoun County, Florida wherein RICKY TIPTON, is the Plaintiff and KATHY CHAPMAN, is the Defendant. I will sell to the highest and best bidder at the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue Blountstown, Florida 32424 at 11:00 o’clock on the 17th day of August, 2017, the property described in Exhibit “A” as set forth in the said Final Judgment of Partition.
Begin at the NE corner of SE ¼ of SW ¼ of Section 15, Township 1 North, Range 10 West, and run West 792 feet, thence run South 330 feet, thence run East 792 feet, thence run North 330 feet back to the Point of Beginning as contained in Warranty Deed dated November 18, 1985, from J. L. Hewett to Sharon E. Tipton.
Less and Except the following:
Commence at the NE corner of the SE 1/4 of SW ¼ of Section 15, Township 1 North, Range 10 West, for the Point of Beginning, thence run West 72 feet, thence South 165 feet along the East right of way of Highway 287, thence run East 72 feet, thence run North 165 feet back to the Point of Beginning. (As per O.R. Book 165, Page 720)
Also less and except the following:
Commence at the NE corner of the SE ¼ of SW ¼ of Section 15, Township 1 North, Range 10 West, thence run West 72 feet, thence run South 165 feet along the East right of way of Highway 287 for Point of Beginning; thence run East 72 feet; thence South 165 feet, thence run West to the East right of way of Highway 287, thence North to the Point of Beginning. (As per O.R. 280, Page 566)
Also less and except the following: All Right of Way for Highway 287. Also, Less and except the Right of Way to Gulf Power Company. Said parcel lying and being in Calhoun County, Florida.
DATED this 11th day of July, 2017.
CARLA HAND
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Fourteenth Judicial Court
By: Lori Flowers D.C.
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
CASE NO. 2017-CP-000023
IN RE: ESTATE OF DAVID WAYNE FLEMING,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of DAVID WAYNE FLEMING, deceased, whose date of death was October 13, 2016, is pending in the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 20859 Central Avenue, E., Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702, WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is July 20, 2017.
Personal Representative:
Cleve Fleming, Jr.
95 Mill Hollow Drive.
Crawfordville, Florida 32327
(850) 528-0851
Attorney for Personal Representative:
J.C. Van Lierop, Attorney at Law
Florida Bar No. 70975
The Hartford Firm, PLLC
20735 Central Avenue East
Blountstown, Florida 32424
Phone (850-674-1020
Fax (850) 674-1033
Primary Email:jvanlierop@thehartfordfirm.com
Secondary Email:’
administration@thehartfordfirm.com
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Mary Lou Holley is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 43
YEAR OF 2013
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel#R28-1N-08-0000-0071-0000
Begin at the SW corner of the SE 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of Section 28, T1N, R8W; thence North 140 yards; thence run East 140 yards for the POB; thence run East 133 1/2 feet; thence run South 279 1/3 feet; thence run West 28 1/2 feet; thence run North 69 1/3 feet; thence run West 105 feet; thence run North 210 feet to the POB; located and situated in Calhoun County, Florida;
ALSO:
Begin at the SW Corner of SEW 1/4 of NW 1/4, Section 28, T1N, R8W; thence run North 140 yards; thence run East 140 yards; thence run East 140 yards; thence run South 100 feet for the POB; thence run E 60 feet; thence run S 30 feet; thence run West 60 feet; thence run North 30 feet to the POB. Located and situated in Calhoun County Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Ms. Doris J. MacVicar (DEC)
2150 Yardley Dr.
Pensacola, FL 32526
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on September 1, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By: Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Jimmy Lee Holley is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 1
YEAR OF 2011
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel# R06-2N-07-0000-0008-0000
Begin at SW Corner of SW 1/4 of NE 1/4, Section 6, Township 2 North, Range 7 West, thence run East 140 yards; thence North 70 yards; thence West 140 yards; thence South 70 yards to the point of beginning.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Daniel Scott Spano & Tommie Anderson, Jr
P.O. Box 809
Wewahitchka, FL 32465
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on September 1, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By: Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
Probate Division
File No: 2017-22PR
In Re: Estate of:
KELLIE JOANN SHELTON,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of Kellie Joann Shelton, deceased, whose date of death was May 1, 2017, is pending in the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, Probate Division, File Number 2017-22 PR, the address of which is c/o Carla Hand, Clerk of Court, Attention: Probate Division, 20859 Central Avenue E, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424. The name and address of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorneys are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice has been served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE TIME OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is July 19, 2017.
Personal Representative:
TAYLOR ALEXANDRIA SMITH
9980 Indian Pass Road
Altha, Florida 324212
Attorneys for Personal Representative:
FUQUA & MILTON, P.A.
by: Clay Milton
Florida Bar No. 013185
4450 Lafayette Street
Post Office Box 1508
Marianna, Florida 32447
Telephone: (850) 526-2263
Fascimile: (850) 526-5947
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
CASE NO. 2017-CP-000025
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF WANDA GAIL BARTON, a/k/a WANDA GAIL KENT BARTON, a/k/a WANDA BARTON, a/k/a W. GAIL BARTON, a/k/a GAIL BARTON
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of WANDA GAIL BARTON, deceased, whose date of death was February 4, 2017, is pending in the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 20859 Central Avenue, E., Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702, WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is July 20, 2017.
Personal Representative:
Robert Earl Barton, Sr.
21052 NE State Road 69
Blountstown, Florida 32424
(850) 674-5151
Attorney for Personal Representative:
J.C. Van Lierop, Attorney at Law
Florida Bar No. 70975
The Hartford Firm, PLLC
20735 Central Avenue East
Blountstown, Florida 32424
Phone (850-674-1020
Fax (850) 674-1033
Primary Email:jvanlierop@thehartfordfirm.com
Secondary Email:’
administration@thehartfordfirm.com
