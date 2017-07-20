Sheriff's Log for 07/20/2017

Posted by
Administrator
in Crime
Thursday, July 20. 2017
Comments (0)
CALHOUN COUNTY
July 12
James Howard Bateman - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
July 13
Natasha Michele Heckinger - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
Cortney Jacoda Thomas - failure to appear/failure to appear for felony offense
July 14
Dewayne Charles Arce - drugs-sell/sell methamphetamine, drugs-sell/other schedule III or IV
July 15
Thomas Anthony Bush - durgs-possess/possess methamphetamine, marijuana-possess/not more than 20 grams, narcotic equip-possess and or use

LIBERTY COUNTY
July 10
Tanner C. Ammons - moving traffic violation, no drivers license
Ronnie Cardinale - tampering with evidence, possession of drug paraphernal
Anthony Cioffi - larc-grand theft of dwelling 100 less 300 dols
July 11
Joseph Michael Lambeth - contempt of court
Pamela Denise Rouse - holding for Gulf
Allyson Spafford - battery on detention staff JUV probation officer
James Hardy Whittington - VOP, sell of meth within 1000 foot of place of worship, maintain public nuisance
July 12
Adam Andrew Wester
Sierra Marie Atkinson -
July 13
Christopher Gilbert - VOP
Antwon L. Graham - VOP
Nicholas Sharpe - driving while license suspended

The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 