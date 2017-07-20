CALHOUN COUNTY
July 12
James Howard Bateman - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
July 13
Natasha Michele Heckinger - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
Cortney Jacoda Thomas - failure to appear/failure to appear for felony offense
July 14
Dewayne Charles Arce - drugs-sell/sell methamphetamine, drugs-sell/other schedule III or IV
July 15
Thomas Anthony Bush - durgs-possess/possess methamphetamine, marijuana-possess/not more than 20 grams, narcotic equip-possess and or use
Sheriff's Log for 07/20/2017
