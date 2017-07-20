Blountstown Middle School’s Media Specialist and Yearbook Sponsor, Wendy Eubanks, recently donated 13 years of BMS Yearbooks to the Calhoun County Public Library to be placed in the Heritage room. The Yearbooks range from 2005-2016 with the 2017 yearbook to be delivered when it arrives in August. The Yearbooks will be scanned into digital copies and become part of the Yearbook Project at the library.
Mrs. Eubanks has been a Media Specialist in Calhoun County for the past 18 years with 4 years of service at Blountstown Elementary School and 14 years at Blountstown Middle School. She started the Yearbooks at BMS in 2005 and has been the sole creator/editor for the past 13 years.
“Only someone who works in publishing really understands the amount of time and effort that goes into creating/editing and publishing a school yearbook. Yearbooks are an important part of the history of a school. It is a permanent record that will out live us long after we are gone. I am so proud of the quality of the BMS yearbooks and each book is part of my heart and soul. I have taken hundreds of thousands of pictures of students and faculty over the years and I have tried my best to represent the history of our school through the years from the many sporting events, activities and academic accomplishments that our students have excelled at over the last 13 years. I am honored to have them placed in the Heritage room and I am excited that they will be scanned into digital copies for further preservation for future generations to enjoy.” Wendy Eubanks.
Mrs. Eubanks has extra copies of the 2005-2016 yearbooks in the Media Center at BMS that are available for purchase. If you would like to purchase one of the yearbooks email Mrs. Eubanks at
wendy.eubanks@calhounflschools.org
.