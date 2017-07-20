From Blountstown High School...

Beginning August 1, 2017, BHS students can come sign up for their parking decals. Decals can be picked up from Mrs. Brenda Burnsed or Mrs. Carmen Overholt; the cost is $10.00. Students will need to bring a copy of their driver's license, proof of insurance, and license plate number; students will also need to be able to provide make, model, color, and year of the vehicle. The money earned from parking decals will go towards student activities.
Attention Seniors: Off-campus lunch forms will be available beginning August 1, 2017; we encourage seniors to bring in their signed lunch forms prior to the first day of school. Please see Mrs. Brenda Burnsed in the front office.
Any senior who would like to come meet with Mrs. Stanley in regards to their senior schedule, may come to school starting August 1st. We would like to have as many senior schedules set as possible, on the first day of school.
The next ACT will be held at Blountstown High School on September 9, 2017; the registration deadline is August 4, 2017. Register online at www.actstudent.org. The cost of ACT (no writing) is $46.00, ACT plus writing is $62.50. The next available testing date is October 28, 2017. Please email rebecca.stanley@calhounflschools.org
for further information or assistance with registration.
Blountstown High School Open House will be held on August 8th from 5:30 to 7:00 P. M.; students can pick up their class schedules at Open House.
August 10, 2017 is the first day of school for students.