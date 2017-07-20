Montford, Beshears earn “B” grades from Florida Chamber of Commerce

Sen. Montford recognized as one of 16 Distinguished Advocate award winners
Following the 2017 Legislative Session and June's Special Session 2017-A, the Florida Chamber of Commerce has released grades earned by all members of the House and Senate on the Florida Chamber's 2017 Legislative Report Card. Disappointingly, lawmakers earned among the lowest grades in recent history for their votes on legislation that would make Florida more competitive.
The Florida Chamber's Legislative Report Card, as outlined in How They Voted, is an annual opportunity to recognize members of the Florida Legislature who placed making Florida more competitive through private-sector job creation above special interests and their attempts to protect the status quo.
Distinguished Advocate Award Winners:
The Florida Chamber's Distinguished Advocate award recognizes lawmakers who fought tirelessly for the passage of pro-business legislation - no matter how difficult - and furthered the Florida Chamber's goals of securing Florida's future through job creation and economic development.
"We're pleased to recognize members of the Florida Legislature with Distinguished Advocate awards who had the courage to put free enterprise principles for job creation above special interest," said Mark Wilson, President and CEO of the Florida Chamber of Commerce.
The 16 members of the Florida Legislature honored with a 2017 Florida Chamber Distinguished Advocate award include: Bill Montford
KEY DATA POINTS:
After tabulating more than 4,700 votes cast during the 2017 regular session, data shows:
9 percent of state lawmakers earned an "A" (90-100) on pro-jobs issues outlined in the Florida Chamber's 2017 Business Agenda, compared to 68 percent last year.
Average GPA for both legislative chambers was 73 percent, compared to 90 percent in 2016.
Senate GPA was 70 percent - down from 91 percent in 2016.
House GPA was 74 percent - down from 90 percent in 2016.
13 Representatives earned an "A" - down from 80 in 2016.
One Senator earned an "A" - down from 30 in 2016.
"The Florida Chamber's Legislative Report Card lets Florida's families, small businesses, taxpayers and voters know if legislators voted in favor of job creation and a stronger economy," said David Hart, Executive Vice President of the Florida Chamber. "While there were pockets of excellence, on the whole, grades were down significantly. We look forward to a session when every legislator earns an "A" and Florida's competitiveness outranks every other state."
The drop in grades earned by lawmakers is primarily due to legislative inaction to:
Stabilize Florida's workers' comp system and rein in the $1.5 billion cost increase to job creators,
Improve on Florida's well-known lawsuit abuse crisis,
Enhance Florida's competitiveness through targeted economic development and tourism funding during the regular legislative session, and
Stop Assignment of Benefits fraud that's driving up property insurance rates on homeowners' and small businesses.
TRANSPARENT GRADING PROCESS:
The Florida Chamber's legislative grading process is both transparent and accountable.
The Florida Business Agenda (FBA) was announced prior to the 2017 session, and was attended by 17 bi-partisan and bicameral members of the legislature, and dozens of leaders from throughout Florida's business community.
The Florida Business Agenda, outlined in Where We Stand, was hand delivered and mailed to each member of the Florida Legislature.
Florida Chamber leadership met with various newspaper editorial boards in advance of session.
Most importantly, prior to each vote graded on the report card, a "Your Vote Matters" letter outlining the pro-business position and the Florida Chamber's intent to score the vote was transmitted to voting members of the legislature - in total, 193 scored votes letters were transmitted in advance.