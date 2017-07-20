The Altha Church of God held it’s annual SHe Girls Only Day on July 15

On Saturday, July 15, The Altha Church of God held it’s annual “SHe” Girls Only Day.
Girls in grades 6th through 12th enjoyed a day of food, worship, break out sessions, fellowship, giveaways, prizes, selfie challanges, SHe swag store with items 5$ or less, encouraging speakers and so much more. The girls learned how to wear modest makeup, take care of their skin, and enjoyed a modesty fashion show.
The girls also had a Pennies for Mission competion which raised over $600 for Orphans Hands.
Fun was had by all and Christ’s love was shared with many girls in our community.