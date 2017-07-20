Scenes from 4-H Camp Timpoochee

Despite the rainy weather, kids from Calhoun and Liberty Counties enjoyed a week at 4-H Camp Timpoochee this summer.
Activities included archery, tie dye, sports fishing, kayaking, snorkeling, outdoor games, cooking, and more.
We are grateful to the GFWC Blountstown Women’s Club for donating camp scholarships for Calhoun County youth this year, and to everyone who bought a 4-H clover during the Tractor Supply Company’s semi-annual clover sales in April and October, as these funds go to camp scholarships for both counties as well. Camp is a great place to learn and make new friends, so we’re thankful for such wonderful community support to help us get as many youth from our counties there as possible.
For more information on Camp Timpoochee or other 4-H programs in our area, call the Calhoun County Extension Office (850) 674-8323. “An Equal Opportunity Institution”