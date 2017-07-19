Mr. Jamie DeWayne Dawson, age 41, of Blountstown, Florida transitioned from life temporal to life eternal on Saturday, July 15, 2017, at his residence.
Mr. Dawson was a member of the Saint Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church. He was a 1994 graduate of Blountstown High School. To know him was to love him.
Celebration of Life services will be held on Friday, July 21, 2017 at 11 AM from the sanctuary of the Saint Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church located at 16076 SE River Street in Blountstown, Florida with Reverend Hayward Anderson, Elder Christopher Baker, and Apostle G.B. Sheard officiating. Interment was in the Magnolia Cemetery in Blountstown, Florida. Vann Funeral Home in charge.
Mr. Dawson will lie in state at the church from 10 AM until time for the service.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, July 20, 2017 from 5 PM to 6 PM at Saint Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church.
Mr. Dawson leaves to cherish a lifetime of precious memories, a loving family:
Wife, Lydia E. Dawson, of Blountstown, Florida; One daughter, Jaymee Dawson of Blountstown, Florida; Three sons, Jaelyn Dawson of Quincy, Florida, Aijalon Dawson and JaMyon Dawson both of Blountstown, Florida; His parents, Nas James and Amanda Dawson of Blountstown, Florida; One sister, Alicia Clemmons and her husband LaDon of Marianna, Florida; Grandmother. Mrs. Minnie Lee Dawson of Grandridge, Florida; Three nieces, Savanna Clemmons and Olivia Clemmons both of Marianna, Florida, and Hayle Yon of Blountstown, Florida; Mother-in-law Ruby Thelma Davis of Blountstown, Florida.
And numerous sisters and brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and many special friends.