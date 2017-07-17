Harold Edmond “Eddie” Knight, Jr., age 63, passed away Friday, July 14, 2017 in Dothan.
Born in Fort Knox, Kentucky, April 1, 1954, Eddie was the son of Harold Edmond Knight, Sr. and the late Eula Sue (Hutchison) Knight Dykes. He grew up in Altha around the Shelton’s Corner area. He was a very hard worker all his life. He traveled around doing iron construction work and later worked as an air-conditioner technician for Economy Heat & Air in Marianna. He always reached out to help people and never expected anything in return. He was a good friend and was always there when anyone needed him. He was a good father and grandfather. He was well liked by everyone and will be greatly missed.
Eddie was preceded in death by his mother, Eula Sue (Hutchison) Dykes; his son, John David Knight; and maternal grandparents, Rozier Henry Hutchison and Thelma Gertrude (Lipford) Hutchison.
Survivors include his father, Harold Edmond Knight, Sr. of Columbia, Missouri; two sons, Daniel Knight and his wife, Sharon of Panama City Beach and Charlie Blake Knight of Marianna; a daughter, Felicia Stone of Altha; grandchildren, Julia Knight, John David Knight-Jasperson, Alaska Bontrager, and Shayna Carter; brother, Michael H. Knight of Altha and his wife, Leah of Altha; a sister, Leta Knight Mears of Blountstown; several nieces, nephews, and other extended family.
The family will receive friends Sunday, July 23, Noon to 1:00 p.m. at Adams Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Reverend Michael Morris officiating. Interment will be in Old Shiloh Cemetery near Altha.
Adams Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Phone is 674-5449 and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.