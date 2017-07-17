Terry Kathleen Mitchell, age 67, of Blountstown passed away Sunday, July 16, 2017 in Panama City.
Terry was born in Vermont on September 16, 1949. She lived in Blountstown for forty-seven years and worked in Sales Department at Dollar General for several years. Terry was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include two sons, Floyd Lee Burke and Brian Osker Burke of Blountstown; a daughter, Julie Ann Burke (Rene Suarez) of Calhoun, Georgia; three grandchildren, Floyd Lee Burke, Haley Brieanne Burke, and Bryon Daniel Suarez; and her best friend, Regina Hooks of Blountstown.
The family will receive friends Friday, July 21, 2:00-4:00 p.m. at Adams Funeral Home. Memorialization will be by cremation.
Adams Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Phone is 674-5449 and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.