Mrs. Syble (Bridges) McClellan, age 83, of Blountstown passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 13, 2017 in Blountstown, FL.
Syble was born on January 3, 1934 in Blountstown to Solon Sibley Bridges and Viola (Ricks) Bridges and had lived in Blountstown all of her life. She was retired from the Florida Department of Transportation with 30 years of service. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Blountstown, FL. Syble was preceded in death by her parents, Solon Sibley Bridges and Viola (Ricks) Bridges, 2 brothers, Fred and Ray Bridges, 1 sister, Christine Downing, son-in-law, Andy Nichols.
She is survived by: her husband of 63 years, Gus McClellan, of Blountstown, FL; a son,Tiff McClellan and wife, Sharon of Clarksville, FL; 2 daughters, Chris Nichols of Blountstown, FL and Tanya Smith and her husband, Sammy of Blountstown, FL; 1 sister, Faye Goodman of White City, FL; grandchildren, Tiffany Roddenberry and husband, Bryan, Chase McClellan and wife, Mary Sue, Anna Nichols, Bradley Smith and wife, Laura, Jacob Smith, Jennifer Benton and husband, Billy, and Sam Clay; great-grandchildren, Kyle, Alex, Haley, and Ava; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held on Monday, July 17, 2017 at 11:00 AM (CST) at First Baptist Church in Blountstown, FL with Reverend Tim Rhodes and Reverend Bill Mayo officiating. Interment followed at McClellan Family Cemetery in Frink, FL.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.