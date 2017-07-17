Mrs. Pearl M. Lasseter, age 94, of Bristol, FL passed away Friday, July 14, 2017 in Panama City, FL.
She was born on October 13, 1922 in Dale County, AL. Miss Pearl, as affectionately known by so many lived a long and fruitful life. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Bristol over 40 years, where she served in many capacities. Pearl met her soul mate, John and they married December 28, 1946. They were married over 60 years. From their union they had five children, Jimmy, Glenda, Michael, Patsy and John, Jr. She was a military wife for 25 years where the family had the opportunity to travel abroad to England and Sicily. She went on to work at Florida State Hospital and Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department. Pearl was always the one with a smile on her face and time for everyone. She always loved a good shoe sale at Dillard’s.
Pearl was preceded in death by her husband, John and three of her children, Jimmy, Glenda and John, Jr. Survivors include, a daughter, Patsy Lasseter and her partner, Ana Augustine of Marianna, FL; a son, Michael Lasseter and wife, Joann of Olympia, Washington; Granddaughters, Meagan Lasseter Ivory and her husband, Andre of Tallahassee, FL, Kayla Sjorgen and her husband, Shane of Portland, Oregon; and a host of nieces and nephews. Pearl also had two beloved pets, baby cat and girlfriend.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at 11:00 am (EST), 10:00 am (CST) at Bristol First Baptist Church with Reverend John McDaniel officiating. Interment will follow in Lake Mystic Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday, July 17, 2017 from 6:00 pm (EST), 5:00 pm (CST) until 8:00 pm (EST), 7:00 pm (CST) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.