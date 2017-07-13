Altha 5-year old home recovering after being pulled from pool by uncles

A 5 year old Calhoun County child is home and recovering after having a seizure and nearly drowing in his pool on Sunday, July 2nd.
Colby Guliford was spending the afternoon playing and swimming in his pool with his two uncles at his home in Calhoun County’s Shelton’s Corner Community.
Colby was standing in the pool with his uncles when they started a conversation. Both uncles then realized that they couldn’t see Colby. Immediately the men pulled Colby out of the water, he had already turned blue and wasn’t breathing and was still seizing. One of the uncles started to preform CPR and then Colby’s grandmother, Maranda Shiver took over. An ambulance arrived at the scene and transported Colby to a landing zone in Clarksville where he was picked up by an emergency helicopter and taken to a hospital in Tallahassee. He was then transfered to Shand’s Children’s Hospital in Gainesville and was admitted to the P-ICU.
Colby was removed from the ventilator on Thursday morning and was released to go home on Sunday. He will continue to receive physical and occupational therapy but is doing great, according to his grandmother.