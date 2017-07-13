Man arrested for alledgedly making a homemade bomb and burglary

On July 5, Kevin Thomas was arrested for outstanding warrants at his place of employment in Blountstown. Thomas was arrested shortly after exiting the vehicle he was driving which was a green 2001 Ford Expedition.
Lt. William T. Wheetley and Sgt. Patrick Crawford met with the property owner/employer on July 6th, in reference to the property owner requesting that the vehicle be removed. An inventory was done of the vehicle by the officers before being removed from the property. During the inventory, the officers discovered two firearms in the backseat of the vehicle. After checking the NCIC and FCIC it was discovered that one of the firearms was reported stolen in Calhoun County.
The property owner/employer informed Lt. Wheetley that he discovered what appeared to be a homemade explosive device in his tack room that is connected to his horse stables, and in close proximity to the family’s living quarters. Lt. Wheetley transported the device to a safe area away from the residential properties, and secured the area until the Bay County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad arrived. A BCSO Bomb Squad team member arrived on the scene and placed the device into a container and transported the device to BCSO for further examination.
Lt. Wheetley then met with Sgt. Crawford and property owner/employer at the residence of Thomas’ girlfriend. She subsequently gave consent to search her residence and residential property for stolen items. The property owner/employer identified numerous building materials that belonged to him. The estimated total amount of the items recovered was approximately four thousand dollars. Thomas has multiple felony convictions in his criminal history for theft related crimes.
On July 6, Thomas was charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
On July 7, Lt. Wheetley met with Kevin Thomas at the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office in reference to obtaining a recorded statement. Post Miranda Thomas stated that the building materials that were discovered under the pole barn at her residence were scraps from the property of the property owner/employer’s residence. Thomas stated that he believed the items were going to be thrown away so that’s why he took them. Thomas stated that everything the property owner/employer identified as taken from the work site was taken, and Thomas stated he couldn’t argue against that.
According to Thomas he purchased one of the firearms online and purchased the other firearm from a black male. Thomas stated that he paid approximately three hundred dollars for the firearm and described the residential location of where he purchased the firearm. Thomas stated that he did not know that the firearm was stolen when he purchased it.
Thomas admitted to building the homemade destructive device that was discovered in the tack room at the property owner/employer’s residence. Thomas stated that the device is filled with black gun powder and has nails attached to the outer surface, and a fuse coming out of the top.
On July 10, Kevin Thomas was charged with Making a Destructive Device, for constructing to homemade explosive, Burglary of a Unoccupied Conveyance, for entering the camper/horse hauler and therein removing the horse breast plate, and Grand Theft over 300 but less than 5000, for theft of building materials as well as other aforementioned items.