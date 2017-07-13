Back to Back Champs!

Thursday, July 13. 2017
Liberty County hosted the State Dixie Youth Girls Softball Tournament and one of their own will return to the World Series.

The Liberty County Ponytails defeated Frost Proof Monday, 9-6, to claim their second straight state championship title.

Shown above proudly displaying their trophy are team members Caleigh Peddie, Ella Suber, Diamond Clemons, Jordan Lee, Ciana Dillmore, Ella Davis, Lauren Grantham, Millie Revell, Kallan Mercer, Riley Read, Savannah Creamer and Gabrie Flowers. Coaches for the Ponytails are Alex Mercer and Grant Grantham.
