Blountstown Public Library holds Teen Tech Camp for local teenagers

The Blountstown Public Library is hosting a Teen Tech Camp from July 10 until the 20th. Local students are spending their afternoons learning about coding, creating apps for Android and Apple devices, designing web pages, making video games, and building robots. The camp is being led by Amy Alderman.
There are several other Summer Reading Camps going on in our County throughout the month of July.
Altha Public Library- every Thursday, July 6-27, 1:30 PM
Hugh Creek Library- Monday-Thursday, July 3-27, 11 AM
Kinard Library- Monday-Thursday, July 3-27, 11 AM
Mossy Pond Library- Monday-Thursday, July 3-27, 11 AM
Shelton Library- Monday-Thursday, July 3-27, 11 AM