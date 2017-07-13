Legal Notice
Legals for 07-13-17
Thursday, July 13. 2017
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Technologies is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 200
YEAR OF 2015
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel#R-06-1S-08-0000-0017-0000
South 1/2 of Southeast 1/4 of the Northeast 1/4 of Section 6, Township 1 South, Range 8 West, Calhoun County, Florida.
LESS AND EXCEPT THAT SOLD TO:
Warren T. White in Official Records Book 99, Page 240, Raymond K. Dobson, Sr., and his wife Helen J. Dobson, in Official Records Book 108, Page 331; James Michael Stevens and wife Glenda Stevens, in Official Records Book 176, Page 475, and Official Records Book 177, Page 226; Laura Connelly in Official Records Book 181, Page 751; All of the Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Joseph Masterson Sr.
425 Rocky Hill School Rd.
Smiths Grove, KY 42171
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on August 3, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By: Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
BID NOTICE
STATE HOUSING INITAITIVES
PROGRAM (SHIP)
& WEATHERIZATION JOBS
The Calhoun Board of County Commissioners will be accepting sealed bids for Rehabilitation on behalf of its State Housing Initiatives Program (SHIP) and also for Weatherization jobs. Bids will be received until 12:00 p.m. (C.T.) on Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424 and will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, July 25, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. (C.T.) Bids must be in a sealed envelope marked for (Ship), and identified by the name of the firm, and the date of the bid opening.
A mandatory pre-bid conference (walk thru) will be held for all jobs on Tuesday18, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. (C.T.) in the Calhoun County Emergency Management Office Room G-40., located in the basement of the Courthouse. Bid sheets and specifications will be available at the meeting. It is the responsibility of the contractor to purchase all permits deemed necessary. The insurance must be in force at the time of the bid opening. As an alternative to providing workman’s compensation insurance, the prospective bidder shall provide proof of worker’s compensation exemption. Any person claiming to be exempt shall be subject to an on-the-job inspection for proof of exemption and license of all workers on job site
Minority contractors are encouraged to participate. Calhoun County is an equal opportunity jurisdiction. The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informality. The signing of the contract is contingent upon the approval of and/or release of funds by the Florida Housing Finance Agency.
CALHOUN COUNTY IS /AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY/
FAIR HOUSING COUNTY.
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT B & R Finders LLC is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 879
YEAR OF 2013
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel# R32-2N-11-0710-0007-1000
Lots 10 and 11, Block 7, Mirror Lake Homesites First Addition, according to the plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book 2, Page 1, of the Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Equity Trust Co.
FBO Patricia E. Vota IRA
11878 Banyan St.
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 32410
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on August 3, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By: Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT IDE Technologies is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 533
YEAR OF 2015
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel# 02-1N-11-0560-0004-3600
Lot 36 and 37, Block 4, Lake McKenzie Homes Subdivision, as per Plat recorded in the Plat Records of Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
James I. Hobbs Sr. and Suzan W. Hobbs
20120 Central Ave.
Blountstown, FL 32424
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on August 3, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By: Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Katrena Walker is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 82
YEAR OF 2015
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel# R-32-1N-08-0660-0002-0601
Begin at the Northeast Corner of Lot 6, Block 2, McClellan’s Sub-Division, to Blountstown, Florida, and run South 100 feet, thence West 70 feet, thence north 100 feet, thence East 70 feet, to the POINT OF THE BEGINNING, and being in Section 32, Township 1 North, Range 8 West.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Clyde Christon
4108 Candlewood Dr.
Hampton, VA 23666
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on August 3, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By: Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT B & R Finders LLC. is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 882
YEAR OF 2013
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel# 32-2N-11-0710-0007-1800
Lot 18-19, Block 7, MIRROR LAKE HOMESITES FIRST ADDITION, as per Plat recorded in the Plat Records of Calhoun County, Florida, lying and being in Section 32, Township 2 North, Range 11 West.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Equity Trust Co.
FBO Patricia E. Vota IRA
11878 Banyan St.
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 32410
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on August 3, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By: Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Jimmy Lee Holley is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 66
YEAR OF 2011
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel# R31-1N-08-0720-0009-0400
Begin at the Northwest Corner of SW 1/4 of NW 1/4 of Section 32, Township 1 North, Range 8 West, and run South 200 feet, thence run East 358 feet, for a POINT OF BEGINNING, thence run East 112 feet, thence South 137.5 feet, thence West 112 feet, thence North 137.5 feet, to the POINT OF BEGINNING. And being the same lands as Lots 4 and 5, of Block 9, of Oakland Terrace Sub-Division, according to Plat recorded in Office of Clerk of Circuit Court of Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Michael and Ricky Silcox
20623 NE Dennis Parrish Rd.
Blountstown, FL 32424
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on August 3, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By: Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
