Elsie Florence (Jago) Pierce, age 96, passed in her sleep into the arms of OUR LORD into heavenly bliss July 1, 2017, at the Hospice Center, Bay Medical Sacred Heart in Panama City, FL.
A memorial Mass was held at St. Frances of Assisi Catholic Church in Blountstown on Monday, July 3, 2017. The family held a celebration of life following the Mass at her home in Blountstown.
Elsie was born in Joliet, IL. Her and husband Fred lived and raised a family there in Joliet until 1978, and moved to Blountstown after Fred retired in 1978. Elsie was a homemaker. After moving to Blountstown she was very active with the Calhoun County Senior Center, involved with AARP and leader of the exercise group held at the Civic Center. Elsie and her husband were active in the Blountstown Lions Club. She was a very talented artist and a creator of a collection of porcelain dolls, a seamstress who made her own doll clothes. She was a charter member of the St. Frances of Assisi Catholic Church in Blountstown.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frances Jane Lansley Jago and Walter Horace Jago; sisters, Betty and Dorothy; brother, Edwin; daughter, Beverly Mae Pisut, all from Joliet, IL; her husband, Fredrick Charles Pierce of Blountstown.
She is survived by her children: Charles Carman Pierce and wife, Peach of Blountstown, Lois Ann Smith and husband, Bill of Joliet, IL, and William R. Pierce; grandchildren: Craig C. Pierce of Valdosta, GA., Bradley D. Pierce and wife, Carrie of Pinetta, FL, Michelle Pisut, Julie Fernandez, Angela F. Luka and husband, James, Laura E. Smith, Stephen Pisut, all of Joliet, IL; four great grandchildren: Peyton E. Pierce, Conor C. Pierce of Pinetta, FL; Grace E. and Reagan M. Luka, Alejandro Fernandez, all of Joliet, IL.
The family will hold a future memorial in Joliet, IL.
Memorialization will be by cremation.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Frances of Assisi Church of Blountstown or Corner Stone Services, Inc. 777 Joyce Rd, Joliet, IL. 60436.