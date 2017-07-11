Frink Gym goal will hang in its home

Tuesday, July 11. 2017
A group of 4 individuals donated one of the original basketball goals to the Frink Gym at the Panhandle Pioneer Settlement.

The goal is from the 1937-1938 school year and the coach was Byron Jones.
Pictured from left to right are Willard Smith, Ronnie Newsome, Don Newsome, and Elaine Newsome.
