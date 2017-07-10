Vonice M. Dyar

Mrs. Vonice M. (Danley) Dyar, age 80, of Bristol, FL passed away Thursday, July 6, 2017 at her home in Bristol.
Vonice was born on February 19, 1937 in Blountstown to Joseph Preston Danley and Sally (Chandler) Danley and had lived in Calhoun and Liberty all of her life. She was a medical secretary at Dr. Bristol’s office and also worked at Golden’s Drug Store for several years. She was a 1955 graduate of Blountstown High School where she sang in the Glee Club under the direction of Mrs. Myrtle Blair. Vonice sang in the First Baptist Church Choir in Bristol and with the gospel groups, Grand Singers and Ricks Group. She was preceded in death by her parents and a infant son. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Bristol.
Survivors include, her husband of 38 years, Frank Dyar of Bristol, FL; One son, Greg Reese and wife, Cindy of Bristol, FL; Four daughters, Vanessa Lee and husband, James of Bristol, FL, Brittney Reese of Orlando, FL, Alexis Bube of Iowa, LA, Kimberley Morrison of Coal City, IN; One sister, Rita King of Bristol, FL; 7 grandchildren, Kobe, Kaleb, Caleb, Kale, Layla, Kaileigh and Brett; and 2 great grand-children, Nathan and Owen James
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at 11:00 am (EST); 10:00 am (CST) at the First Baptist Church in Bristol with Reverend Victor Walsh and Reverend Matt Basford officiating. Memorialization will be by cremation. The family will receive friends Monday, July 10, 2017 from 6:00 pm (EST) until 8:00 pm (EST); 5:00 pm (CST) until 7:00 pm (CST) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel. The family will accept flowers but anyone wishing may make contribution to Covenant Hospice, 1921 Capital Cir NE, Tallahassee, FL 32308. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.