BMS, BHS welcomes new band director

Thursday, July 6. 2017
Please join Blountstown Middle School and Blountstown High School for a meet and greet with our new band director, Michael Adams. Michael is a recent graduate of Florida State University and a former member of the FSU Marching Chiefs.

Current and potential band students, and their parents are invited to meet Michael and hear about the band program for the upcoming school year at this special event scheduled for Thursday, July 13th at 6:30 p.m. in the BHS auditorium.

Faculty and students are excited to have someone with Michael’s background coming to lead the school bands.
