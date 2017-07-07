BHS Volleyball Camp opens July 20th

Blountstown High School will be holding a volleyball camp for girls entering 2nd-8th grade on July 20th. The cost of the camp is $30. Session 1 will be from 8-12 CST for grades 2-5 and Session 2 will be from 1-5 CST for grades 6-8. The camp will be run by Blountstown High School Volleyball Coaches Leigh Ann Summers and Brittany Riddle.
The focus of the camp will be on the fundamentals of volleyball including passing, setting, serving, and hitting. All skill levels are welcome! All questions can be directed to Coach Leigh Ann Summers at leighann.summers@calhounflschools.org
. Registration will be open the day of camp but you can register early to reserve a spot.