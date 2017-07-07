School grades are released; Calhoun County students continue to excel

CALHOUN COUNTY, FL – Today, Calhoun County Superintendent of Schools Ralph Yoder announced that the Florida Department of Education (FDOE) recently released the 2016-2017 school year grades for all elementary, middle, and high schools throughout the state, and the grade attained by each district. The grades released demonstrate that Calhoun County School District (CCSD) schools continue to perform exceptionally well, as compared to the rest of the traditional public schools in the state.
The grades for Calhoun County schools are as follows: Altha – B, BES – C, BMS – A, BHS – B, Carr – B. Statewide, only 29.7% of traditional public schools earned an A, while 26.6% earned a B and 36.6% earned a C.
For the 2016-2017 school year, the CCSD attained a "B" grade, along with 55.2% of the school districts across the state. Only eleven school districts, 16.4% in the state, attained an “A” grade, while the percentage of school districts attaining a “C” or “D” was 25.4% and 3.0%, respectively.
Statewide, Calhoun County tied with five other school districts for 9th place for percentage of points earned, which was used to determine district grades. The CCSD also improved by five percentage points over the 2015-2016 school year. Additionally, only 10 percentage points separated the CCSD from the highest ranked district in the state.
In the small, rural panhandle school districts, the CCSD ranked 3rd behind Wakulla and Walton, respectively, based on percentage of points earned.
Superintendent Yoder stated, “I am proud of our hard-working educators, support staff, administrators and district staff who continue to strive daily for improved student achievement and academic excellence. Our students and schools turned in strong and impressive results, which is a monumental accomplishment that our community should celebrate. I would also like to thank parents and other family members who encouraged and supported our students this past year.”
Commissioner of Education Pam Stewart said, “I am incredibly proud of our state’s students, parents, teachers and leaders for their hard work, which led to these exceptional outcomes. Today’s announcement is further evidence that Florida’s accountability system is integral to ensuring all students have access to the high-quality education they deserve.”
For a complete list of school grades statewide, please go to: http://schoolgrades.fldoe.org/