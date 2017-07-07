Main Street cross project honors those who have served

Several months ago, Blountstown Main Street’s board made the decision to have a cross sale and display the crosses representing local veterans who have served in our military. Last week Benjamin Walden, Carla Trickey Peacock, Madison Peacock and Sharon Leonard-McCrone proudly undertook the task of carefully lining up the 171 crosses in Blountstown’s Magnolia Square.
“I got the idea from driving through Cottonwood, Alabama, and some of the other members had seen the crosses in Greensboro,” Sharon Leonard-McCrone reported. “We want to give special thanks to Mayor Tony Shoemake and the Blountstown City Council for letting us use the square for the cross display.”
The crosses bare the names of individuals who served in the U.S. military. Those with flags signify the individual is deceased. Sidney Granger built the crosses and Jeff Vickery painted each cross individually.
The flags will be displayed on July 4th and Veterans Day each year. “We will need community assistance over time to assure that this is kept up-to-date and accurate,” McCrone noted.
Additional crosses can be purchased for the Veterans Day display from now through August 31. Order forms are available at Benjamin Walden Creations, Blountstown Drugs, Golden Drugs, The Diamond Corner, Pretty Girlz, People South Bank, Centennial Bank, the Calhoun County Property Appraiser’s office and the Supervisor of Election’s office.
On November 11, there will be an official dedication of the crosses. Main Street will be hosting a patriotic festival that day on Centennial Bank’s green space. Jared Lily will be the featured guest that day. More plans will be announced as soon as possible.
“It has been a distinct honor for all of us to work on this project and recognize these American heroes,” McCrone added.