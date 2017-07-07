Legals for 07-06-17
Friday, July 7. 2017
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
INRE: Forfeiture of:
Case Number: 2017-CA-000012
Judge: GAY
$4,060.00 (Four Thousand and
Sixty Dollars) in U.S. Currency
NOTICE OF
FORFEITURE PROCEEDINGS
ALL PERSONS who claim an interest in the following property: $4,060.00 (Four Thousand and Sixty Dollars) in U. S. Currency, which was seized because said property is alleged to be contraband as defined by Sections 932.701 (2)(a)(1-6), Florida Statutes, by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, Division of Florida Highway Patrol, on or about March 15, 2017, in Calhoun County, Florida. Any owner, entity, bona fide lienholder, or person in possession of the property when seized has the right to request an adversarial preliminary hearing for a probable cause determination within fifteen (15) days of initial receipt of notice, by providing such request to Rebecca Pettit, Assistant General Counsel, Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, 11305 N. McKinley Drive, Tampa, FL 33612, by certified mail return receipt requested. A complaint for forfeiture has been filed in the above styled court.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CASE NO.: 2016-351CA
RICKY TIPTON,
Plaintiff,
-vs-
KATHY CHAPMAN,
Defendant.
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Partition dated June 8, 2017 and entered in Calhoun County Case Number: 2016-351CA, of the Circuit Court of the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit, in and for Calhoun County, Florida wherein RICKY TIPTON, is the Plaintiff and KATHY CHAPMAN, is the Defendant. I will sell to the highest and best bidder at the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue Blountstown, Florida 32424 at 11:00 o’clock on the 13th day of July, 2017, the property described in Exhibit “A” as set forth in the said Final Judgment of Partition.
Begin at the NE corner of SE ¼ of SW ¼ of Section 15, Township 1 North, Range 10 West, and run West 792 feet, thence run South 330 feet, thence run East 792 feet, thence run North 330 feet back to the Point of Beginning as contained in Warranty Deed dated November 18, 1985, from J. L. Hewett to Sharon E. Tipton.
Less and Except the following:
Commence at the NE corner of the SE 1/4 of SW ¼ of Section 15, Township 1 North, Range 10 West, for the Point of Beginning, thence run West 72 feet, thence South 165 feet along the East right of way of Highway 287, thence run East 72 feet, thence run North 165 feet back to the Point of Beginning. (As per O.R. Book 165, Page 720)
Also Less and Except the following:
Commence at the NE corner of the SE ¼ of SW ¼ of Section 15, Township 1 North, Range 10 West, thence run West 72 feet, thence run South 165 feet along the East right of way of Highway 287 for Point of Beginning; thence run East 72 feet; thence South 165 feet, thence run West to the East right of way of Highway 287, thence North to the Point of Beginning. (As per O.R. 280, Page 566)
Also less and except the following: All Right of Way for Highway 287. Also, Less and except the Right of Way to Gulf Power Company. Said parcel lying and being in Calhoun County, Florida.
DATED this 19th day of June, 2017.
CARLA HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court
Fourteenth Judicial Court
By: Lori Flowers, DC
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FO
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO.: 17000003CAAXMX
VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC.
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
ALISHA NICOLE QUELLET;
DAVID GREGORY QUELLET;
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT, pursuant to Plaintiff’s Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on June 21 2017, in the above-captioned action, the Clerk of Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash on the front steps of the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Southeast Central Avenue, East Blountstown, Florida 32424in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on the 3rd day of August, 2017 at 11:00 AM CST on the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure, to wit:
Commence at a 5/8 inch iron rod (PSM 5943) marking the Northeast corner of Section 18, Township 1 North, Range 10 West, Calhoun County, Florida and run thence North 89 degrees 44 minutes 13 seconds West along the Northerly boundary of said Section 18, a distance of 2,323.53 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING. From said POINT OF BEGINNING thence South 00 degrees 15 minutes 47 seconds West, a distance of 525.23 feet to the Northerly maintained right of way boundary of Porter Grade; thence Northwesterly along said Northerly maintained right of way boundary as follows: thence North 62 degrees 27 minutes 16 seconds West, a distance of 169.38 feet; thence North 57 degrees 13 minutes 27 seconds West, a distance of 324.57 feet; thence North 49 degrees 43 minutes 36 seconds West, a distance of 325.41 feet; thence North 58 degrees 33 minutes 15 seconds West, a distance of 52.47 feet; thence North 67 degrees 52 minutes 41 seconds West, a distance of 98.71 feet to the intersection of said Northerly maintained right of way boundary with the aforesaid Northerly boundary of Section 18; thence leaving said Northerly right of way boundary run thence South 89 degrees 44 minutes 13 seconds East along said Northerly boundary of Section 18, a distance of 809.98 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING.
Together with the Mobile Home situated thereon which is affixed to the aforementioned real property and incorporated herein and which is intended by all parties to constitute a part of the realty and to pass with it. Said Mobile Home is identified as follows: 2014 CMHM Singlewide Mobile Home with Vehicle Identification Number WHC020730GA.:.
Property address: 9756 NW Porter Grade Road, Altha, FL 32421
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim within sixty (60) days after the sale.
AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator by mail at P. O. Box 1089, Panama City, FL 32402 or by phone at (850) 747-5338 at least seven (7) days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than seven (7) days. If you are hearing impaired, please call 711.
Carla Hand
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
As Clerk of the Court
By: Lori Flowers, DC
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT IDE Technologies, Inc. is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 200
YEAR OF 2015
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel#R-06-1S-08-0000-0017-0000
South 1/2 of Southeast 1/4 of the Northeast 1/4 of Section 6, Township 1 South, Range 8 West, Calhoun County, Florida.
LESS AND EXCEPT THAT SOLD TO:
Warren T. White in Official Records Book 99, Page 240, Raymond K. Dobson, Sr., and his wife Helen J. Dobson, in Official Records Book 108, Page 331; James Michael Stevens and wife Glenda Stevens, in Official Records Book 176, Page 475, and Official Records Book 177, Page 226; Laura Connelly in Official Records Book 181, Page 751; All of the Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Joseph Masterson Sr.
425 Rocky Hill School Rd.
Smiths Grove, KY 42171
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on August 3, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By: Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL ACTION
CASE NO.08-103-ca
TAYLOR, BEAN AND WHITAKER MORTGAGE
Plaintiff,
-vs-
JASON BROWN, et al.,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated 21st day of June, 2017 and entered in Case No. -8-103-ca, of the Circuit Court of the 14TH Judicial Circuit in and for CALHOUN County, Florida wherein HMC ASSETS, LLC SOLELY IN ITS CAPACITY AS SEPARATE TRUSTEE OF CAMXIV TRUST is the Plaintiff and JASON BROWN HARRISON FINANCE CO. INC. LINDA BROWN; and UNKNOWN TENANT(S) IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY are Defendants. CARLA HAND as the Clerk of the Court shall sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at the FRONT STEPS OF THE CALHOUN COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 20859 S.E. CENTRAL AVENUE, EAST, BLOUNTSTOWN, FLORIDA 32424 at 11:00 AM CST, on the 3rd day of August 2017, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment:
Commence at the Northwest corner of the Northwest 1/4 of Section 22, Township 2 North, Range 11 West, Calhoun County, Florida; thence run easterly along the North line of said Section 675.00 feet; thence departing said Section line run S03°38’28”E 550.00 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence continue S03°38’28”E 450.00 feet; thence S87°26’55”E 582.00 feet, more or less so as to reach a point on the East line of said Northwest 1/4 of the Northwest 1/4; thence Northerly along said East line 475.00 feet, more or less to a point being Easterly, parallel with the North line of said Section, and 610.00 feet, more or less or less from the Point of Beginning; thence Westerly, parallel with the North line of said Section 610.00 feet, more or less to the Point of Beginning.
SUBJECT TO the West 10.00 feet for Ingress and Egress Easement.
TOGETHER WITH an easement for ingress and egress over and across the following described property:
Commence at the Northwest corner of the Northwest 1/4 of the Northwest 1/4 of Section 22, Township 2 North, Range 11 West, Calhoun County, Florida; thence run S89°53’11”E along the North line of said Section for 675.00 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence continue along said Section line S89°53’11”E for 10.022 feet, thence depart said Section line S03°38’28”E for 550.00 feet; thence N89°53’11”W for 550.00 feet to the Point of Beginning.
TOGETHER WITH A 2006 HMMT DOUBLEWIDE MOBILE HOME VIN #FLHML2B155730707A AND FLHML23B155730707B
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis pendens must file a claim within sixty (60) days after the sale.
If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate int his proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator by mail at P.O. Box 1089, Panama City, FL 32402 or by phone at (850) 747-5338 at least seven (7) days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than seven (7) days. If you are hearing impaired, please call 711.
Dated this 21st day of June, 2017.
Clara A. Hand
Clerk of the Circuit Court
By: Lori Flowers, Deputy Clertk
CATALYST SITE ELEVATED TANK
IMPROVEMENTS
PROJECT # 50085860
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commission will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in constructing the:
CATALYST SITE ELEVATED TANK IMPROVEMENTS
The project will include improvements made to the elevated storage tank located at the Calhoun County Catalyst Site/Industrial Site. This project will include but not limited to, the painting of the interior of the tank and replacing the tank drain valve.
Specifications can be obtained at Dewberry | Preble-Rish, 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-3300. (For questions, please call Justin Ford at (850) 674-3300 or at jford@dewberry.com). The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for these projects will be 60 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $200.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid for the “BID # 2017-014 Catalyst Site Elevated Tank Improvements”.
Bids will be received until 2:00 P.M. (CST) on July 25, 2017 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20589 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on July 25, 2017 at 6:00 P.M. (CST).
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
Cost for Specifications will be $20.00 per set and is non-refundable. Checks should be made payable to DEWBERRY | PREBLE-RISH.
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing construction services for the following project:
DR 4177 PW #450 Amaziah Peacock Road
This project will include the road improvements made to Amaziah Peacock Road in Calhoun County, FL which include replacing fill, limerock, and asphalt.
Plans and specifications can be obtained at Dewberry | Preble-Rish, 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-3300. (For questions, please call Noah Byler at (850) 674-3300 or at nbyler@dewberry.com). The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 90 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
All bidders shall be pre-qualified with the Florida Department of Transportation per Section 2-1 of the F.D.O.T. Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction, 2017 edition for: Flexible Paving, Hot Plant Mixed Bituminous Courses, Grading, Drainage and Grassing, Seeding and Sodding.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $200.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the “Bid #2017-013 - DR 4177 PW #450 Amaziah Peacock Road”.
Bids will be received until 2:00 PM (CT) on July 25, 2017 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20589 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on July 25, 2017 at 6:00 PM (CT).
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
Cost for Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. Checks should be made payable to DEWBERRY | PREBLE-RISH.
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing construction services for the following project:
DR 4177 PW #418 Coy Lindsay Road
This project will include the road improvements made to Coy Lindsay Road in Calhoun County, FL which include replacing limerock base and improving ditches.
Plans and specifications can be obtained at Dewberry | Preble-Rish, 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-3300. (For questions, please call Noah Byler at (850) 674-3300 or at nbyler@dewberry.com). The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 90 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
All bidders shall be pre-qualified with the Florida Department of Transportation per Section 2-1 of the F.D.O.T. Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction, 2017 edition for: Flexible Paving, Hot Plant Mixed Bituminous Courses, Grading, Drainage and Grassing, Seeding and Sodding.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $200.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the “Bid #2017-012 - DR 4177 PW #418 Coy Lindsay Road”.
Bids will be received until 2:00 PM (CT) on July 25, 2017 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20589 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on July 25, 2017 at 6:00 PM (CT).
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
Cost for Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. Checks should be made payable to DEWBERRY | PREBLE-RISH.
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
CALHOUN COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
FDOT FPID NO.: 435488-1-68-01
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners is seeking professional services as they apply to the construction engineering and inspection of Chipola Road Sidewalk from State Road 20 to State Road 71 in accordance with the County’s Local Agency Participation contract with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). Consideration will be given to only those firms that are qualified pursuant to law and that have been prequalified by FDOT to perform the indicated types of work.
Work Types: 10.1 – Roadway Construction Engineering and Inspection (CEI)
Response Deadline: Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. (CT)
Opening Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at 6:00 P.M. (CT)
This project is federally funded with assistance from the FDOT and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). By submitting a letter of response, the Consultant certifies that they are in compliance with FDOT Procedure No. 375-030-006 (Restriction on Consultants Eligibility to Compete for Department Contracts) and that no principle is presently suspended, proposed for debarment, declared ineligible or voluntarily excluded from participation on this transaction by any Federal Department or Agency.
Information regarding the proposal can be obtained at the Calhoun County Emergency Management Office, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room G-40, Blountstown, FL 32424 (located in the basement of the Courthouse). In order to ensure a fair, competitive, and open process, once a project is advertised for Proposals, all communications between interested firms and the County must be directed to Chelsea Snowden, Contracts and Grants Coordinator, 850-674-8075 csnowden@faipoint.net
If interested, qualified consultants are required to submit the original and six (6) copies of the letter of response to the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424 by the response deadline.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed proposal for the “RFP LAP – Chipola Road Sidewalk Project”. Also, please make envelope with firm name and return address.
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing construction services for the following project:
Chipola Road Sidewalk
This project will include installing a new sidewalk and associated drainage improvements along Chipola Road in Blountstown, FL.
Plans and specifications may be obtained by print or electronically at the Calhoun County Emergency Management Office, 20859 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL, 32424, (850) 674-8075. Please contact Chelsea Snowden at (850) 674-8075 or at csnowden@fairpoint.net. Cost for printed copies of Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 120 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
All bidders shall be pre-qualified with the Florida Department of Transportation per Section 2-1 of the F.D.O.T. Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction, 2017 edition for: Flexible Paving, Hot Plant Mixed Bituminous Courses, Grading, Drainage and Grassing, Seeding and Sodding.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set by the FDOT LAP Specifications, Section 8-10.2.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the “Chipola Road Sidewalk – Bid #2017-011”.
Bids will be received until 2:00 P.M. (CST), on July 25, 2017, at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20589 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on July 25, 2017 at 6:00 P.M. (CST).
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of County Commissioners in and for Calhoun County, Florida, will consider a proposed Ordinance to be titled as follows:
AN ORDINANCE OF CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA, AMENDING THE COMPREHENSIVE PLAN FEE SCHEDULE; AMENDING THE SCHEDULE FOR THE BUILDING DEPARTMENT;PROVIDING FOR TITLE; requiring pre location inspection of certain mobile homes, PROVIDING FOR FUTURE AMENDMENT OF FEE SCHEDULE BY RESOLUTION; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; AND PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE.
The passage of the proposed Ordinance will be considered by the Board of County Commissioners, at their regular meeting at 6:00 P. M., C.S.T., on Tuesday, the 25th day of July, 2017, at the County Commission Boardroom, in the Courthouse Annex, Blountstown, Florida.
A copy of the proposed Ordinance can be inspected by the public at the County Commissioners’ Office in the Calhoun County Courthouse.
All interested parties may appear at the meeting and be heard with respect to the proposed Ordinance.
WITNESS my Hand and Official Seal, this the 27th day of June, 2017.
Carla Hand,
Clerk of Circuit Court
BID NOTICE
STATE HOUSING INITAITIVES
PROGRAM (SHIP)
& WEATHERIZATION JOBS
The Calhoun Board of County Commissioners will be accepting sealed bids for Rehabilitation on behalf of its State Housing Initiatives Program (SHIP) and also for Weatherization jobs. Bids will be received until 12:00 p.m. (C.T.) on Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424 and will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, July 25, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. (C.T.) Bids must be in a sealed envelope marked for (Ship), and identified by the name of the firm, and the date of the bid opening.
A mandatory pre-bid conference (walk thru) will be held for all jobs on Tuesday18, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. (C.T.) in the Calhoun County Emergency Management Office Room G-40., located in the basement of the Courthouse. Bid sheets and specifications will be available at the meeting. It is the responsibility of the contractor to purchase all permits deemed necessary. The insurance must be in force at the time of the bid opening. As an alternative to providing workman’s compensation insurance, the prospective bidder shall provide proof of worker’s compensation exemption. Any person claiming to be exempt shall be subject to an on-the-job inspection for proof of exemption and license of all workers on job site
Minority contractors are encouraged to participate. Calhoun County is an equal opportunity jurisdiction. The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informality. The signing of the contract is contingent upon the approval of and/or release of funds by the Florida Housing Finance Agency.
CALHOUN COUNTY IS /AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY/
FAIR HOUSING COUNTY.
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT B & R Finders LLC is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 879
YEAR OF 2013
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel# R32-2N-11-0710-0007-1000
Lots 10 and 11, Block 7, Mirror Lake Homesites First Addition, according to the plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book 2, Page 1, of the Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Equity Trust Co.
FBO Patricia E. Vota IRA
11878 Banyan St.
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 32410
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on August 3, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By: Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT B & R Finders LLC is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 879
YEAR OF 2013
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel# R32-2N-11-0710-0007-1000
Lots 10 and 11, Block 7, Mirror Lake Homesites First Addition, according to the plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book 2, Page 1, of the Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Equity Trust Co.
FBO Patricia E. Vota IRA
11878 Banyan St.
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 32410
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on August 3, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By: Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT IDE Technologies is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 533
YEAR OF 2015
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel# 02-1N-11-0560-0004-3600
Lot 36 and 37, Block 4, Lake McKenzie Homes Subdivision, as per Plat recorded in the Plat Records of Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
James I. Hobbs Sr. and Suzan W. Hobbs
20120 Central Ave.
Blountstown, FL 32424
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on August 3, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By: Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Katrena Walker is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 82
YEAR OF 2015
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel# R-32-1N-08-0660-0002-0601
Begin at the Northeast Corner of Lot 6, Block 2, McClellan’s Sub-Division, to Blountstown, Florida, and run South 100 feet, thence West 70 feet, thence north 100 feet, thence East 70 feet, to the POINT OF THE BEGINNING, and being in Section 32, Township 1 North, Range 8 West.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Clyde Christon
4108 Candlewood Dr.
Hampton, VA 23666
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on August 3, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By: Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT B & R Finders LLC. is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 882
YEAR OF 2013
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel# 32-2N-11-0710-0007-1800
Lot 18-19, Block 7, MIRROR LAKE HOMESITES FIRST ADDITION, as per Plat recorded in the Plat Records of Calhoun County, Florida, lying and being in Section 32, Township 2 North, Range 11 West.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Equity Trust Co.
FBO Patricia E. Vota IRA
11878 Banyan St.
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 32410
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on August 3, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By: Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Jimmy Lee Holley is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 66
YEAR OF 2011
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel# R31-1N-08-0720-0009-0400
Begin at the Northwest Corner of SW 1/4 of NW 1/4 of Section 32, Township 1 North, Range 8 West, and run South 200 feet, thence run East 358 feet, for a POINT OF BEGINNING, thence run East 112 feet, thence South 137.5 feet, thence West 112 feet, thence North 137.5 feet, to the POINT OF BEGINNING. And being the same lands as Lots 4 and 5, of Block 9, of Oakland Terrace Sub-Division, according to Plat recorded in Office of Clerk of Circuit Court of Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Michael and Ricky Silcox
20623 NE Dennis Parrish Rd.
Blountstown, FL 32424
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on August 3, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By: Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
