Martha B. Strickland, age 94, of Blountstown passed away Monday, June 26, 2017.
Born in Graceville, August 11, 1922, Martha was the daughter of the late Jay and Pearl (Marshall) Hough. She lived in Blountstown all her life and worked in the Valley Café as a cook for many years. Martha was of the holiness faith.
In addition to her parents, Jay and Pearl Hough, she was preceded in death by her husband, Theo Hough; her son, Troy Hough; grandson, Wayne Hough; brother, Henry Hough, and two sisters, Lillie Mae Melvin and Merle Tharpe.
Survivors include two daughters, Tina Strickland of Blountstown and Carolyn McNair of Altha; five grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; sixteen great-great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Stella Hough of Blountstown; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorialization will be by cremation.
Adams Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Phone 674-5449 and you may offer the family condolences at adamsfh.com.