Mary Dale McCrimmon Clower, 65, of Irwin County, Georgia, died Sunday, June 25, 2017, at her residence after an extended illness.
Graveside services was held at 11 AM, Wednesday, June 28, 2017, at the Pinetta Cemetery, in Irwin County, Georgia, with the Rev. John Gibbs, Jr. officiating and Nellie Lott giving the eulogy.
Mrs. Clower was born May 28, 1952 in Ben Hill County, Georgia, to the late William Thomas & Nellie Raby McCrimmon. She was a homemaker and loved flowers. Mrs. Clower was devoted to her family and was of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by her children: Donald Dunbar of Hasting, Florida, Warren Dunbar of St. Augustine, Florida and Sherry Grover & David of Laurel Hill, Florida; grandchildren: Nellie Volee Eubanks, Cheyenne Eubanks, Ronald Eubanks and Lee Hibbs; siblings: James McCrimmon of Fitzgerald, Charles McCrimmon of Brookfield, Johnny McCrimmon of Brookfield, William McCrimmon & Susan of Baxley and Jessie McCrimmon & Kelli of Ocilla, devoted sister and caregiver Nellie Lott & Charles of Ocilla and an aunt, Louise Bennett of Ocilla. She leaves behind several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and a special niece, Renea McCrimmon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Neil Clower, a granddaughter, Mary Eubanks and a sister, Phyllis Dixon.
The family suggest those desiring to send memorials, may send them to the Paulk Funeral Home, P O Box 129, Fitzgerald, Georgia, 31750, to assist the family.
Paulk Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.